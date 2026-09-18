A four-line poem written in a cemetery is shaking the entire society

Simple four lines of verse, spread across social networks and stirring the hearts and bringing tears to the eyes of millions of our compatriots, have once again exposed the most painful, long-concealed spiritual wound of our society today. The verse recorded in one of the cemeteries reads as follows:

«It is a torment to buy a kilo of mutton,

Dedicated to the mother looking forward to your path.

And after closing your eyes and passing away from the world,

We slaughter dozens of sheep hoping it's a good deed».

These four lines made thousands of people think deeply. This is not just a literary creation by a writer, but a bitter truth encountered in the lives of many among us — the cruel exposure of hypocrisy where people begrudge affection, attention, and a bite of warm food while their parents are alive, yet spread a feast "for show" after they pass away. Can the rights of mothers, who spent their lives looking down the road for their children and yearning for a kind word, be washed away by lavish ceremonies after they enter the grave? Well, when will we learn to value our parents while they are alive, when will false customs and ostentation in our society end, and what does true filial duty consist of?

«Stinginess in life and generosity after death»: The true root of the problem

Sociologists and psychologists point out several dangerous vices lying behind this situation:

The «What will people say?» complex: In most cases, lavish memorials and the slaughter of dozens of sheep are done not in the hope of earning divine reward, but out of fear of criticism from society, neighbors, and relatives, and to maintain "reputation";

Fake cleansing of delayed remorse: Children who did not spare time for their parents while they were alive, or who begrudged medicine or a kilo of meat, try to deceive and comfort their consciences by making large expenses after they pass away;

Spiritual poverty: Huge wealth is not required to win a parent's heart — simple affection, warm tea, and a sincere conversation are enough, but hearts enslaved by materialism realize this only after loss;

Extravagance and innovation (bid'ah): Hanging large pots and holding ceremonies in the name of the deceased, even while drowning in debt, complies neither with Sharia, nor reason, nor humanity.

«Make your mother a crown on your head while she is alive!»: The price of living reverence

Simple yet priceless deeds that should be done while parents are alive:

A kilo of meat and affectionate reunions: Mothers do not expect wealth from their children; an unexpected visit, a small gift brought for them, and a conversation are more precious than all the riches of the world;

Pulling the door handle more often: Asking how they are doing on the phone for 5 minutes a day or embracing them once a week is a million times better than putting flowers on a grave;

The culture of appreciating them: When parents grow old and lose their strength, they should be viewed not as a burden, but as the greatest door to paradise.

Conclusion of society and religious scholars: What is a good deed?

The unanimous opinion of scholars and spirituality activists on this topic:

The deceased needs prayers, not ostentation: A departed parent finds reward not in a lavish feast or dozens of sacrificed animals, but in heartfelt prayers, modest charity given in their name, and the continuation of good deeds they started;

Time to reconsider customs: It is essential to stop excessive expenses and "competitions" that have blindly become habits in society, and focus attention on checking up on the living;

The greatest reward — the prayer of a living parent: A single prayer of "may you be blessed, my child" received during their lifetime can guarantee lifelong happiness and salvation in the hereafter.

These four lines engraved on a cemetery stone should sound to each of us like a final chance to pause, take a deep breath before our parents, loved ones, and conscience, and bow at their feet here and now.

In your opinion, what is causing the increase in those who fail to honor their parents while they are alive, yet hold lavish ceremonies after they pass away? How can such extravagance and false customs in our neighborhoods and society be stopped? Leave your heartfelt words and thoughts in the comments and share this instructive and painful article with all your loved ones and friends to awaken those who are heedless!