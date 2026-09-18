67-year-old passenger who caused a disturbance on a plane was duct-taped to his seat

·81·World
67-year-old passenger who caused a disturbance on a plane was duct-taped to his seat

In the US, a 67-year-old passenger caused a disturbance on board an aircraft, insulting passengers and crew members. The situation escalated to the point where he had to be secured to his seat using duct tape and plastic zip ties.

According to The Guardian, the incident occurred on September 3rd on American Airlines flight 618. The flight, traveling from Dallas to Newark, New Jersey, was diverted to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport due to the incident.

Former law enforcement officer Juan Mejia also helped control the situation. Mejia stated that Lane Lundin used rude, racist, and misogynistic language toward crew members and other passengers.

Another passenger, Richard Olenik, reported that Lundin attempted to strike a passenger sitting nearby and a woman who tried to intervene.

After that, Lundin was secured to his first-class seat with duct tape and zip ties. However, according to Olenik, he continued to resist even after being restrained.

Upon landing, Lundin was arrested. He faces charges of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

American AirlinesLane LundinRichard OlenikJuan MejiaAviation Incident
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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