Measure for debt: BYD Han car seized

·30·Society
Measure for debt: BYD Han car seized

Measures were taken to recover debt in favor of "Hamkorbank" from a debtor LLC based on an enforcement document under the proceedings of the Enforcement Bureau's Jizzakh regional department.

During the enforcement actions, a "BYD Han" brand car belonging to the debtor LLC was identified.

This motor vehicle was seized in accordance with established procedures to ensure debt recovery. This measure is aimed at practically enforcing the requirements of the enforcement document.

If the debt is not settled in a timely manner, other mandatory enforcement measures may also be applied in the manner prescribed by law.

The car may be expensive, but obligations are even more important. Paying debts on time prevents restrictions on property.

Jizzakh regionEnforcement BureauHamkorbankBYD Han
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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