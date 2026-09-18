Foreign exchange rates for September 21 have been announced

·34·Economy
Foreign exchange rates for September 21 have been announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for September 21, 2026. Accordingly, the US dollar rose by 6.22 soums, reaching 11,839.59 soums.

• The euro fell by 8.26 soums to 13,569.35 soums.

• The Russian ruble rose by 0.63 soums, amounting to 140.42 soums.

• The pound sterling fell by 17.74 soums to 15,803.48 soums.

• The Japanese yen dropped by 0.9 soums to 75.01 soums.

• The Swiss franc rose by 5.8 soums to 14,342.33 soums.

• The Chinese yuan rose by 3.54 soums, amounting to 1,767.71 soums.

Central Bank of Uzbekistanexchange ratesSeptember 21 2026US dollar
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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