Collateral property worth 60 thousand dollars seized

Enforcement measures were taken against the debtor LLC under the enforcement document processed by the Jizzakh regional administration of the Bureau.

During the enforcement proceedings, collateral property belonging to the debtor LLC, valued at 60,000 US dollars, was identified.

This property was seized in the established manner in order to ensure the recovery of the debt. This served as the next measure aimed at practically ensuring the requirements of the enforcement document.

The seizure of collateral property is one of the important legal measures in the process of debt recovery, and further enforcement actions will be continued in the manner prescribed by legislation.

Property worth 60 thousand dollars is a serious measure in the process of debt recovery. Timely fulfillment of the requirements of the enforcement document prevents excessive restrictions and compulsory enforcement measures.