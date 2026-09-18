"If you are going to die, go die in your own country!": Statement by the Prime Minister of Thailand...

In Thailand, which has become one of the centers of global tourism and a favorite destination for millions of expats, an unexpected, harsh, and internationally scandalous statement was made regarding foreign nationals. The country's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul, strongly criticized the demands and requests submitted by foreigners to establish separate private cemeteries on the country's territory, issuing a strict warning.

«This situation has gone too far, it is crossing the line. You should be grateful that we allowed you to come here... If you are going to die, go die in your homeland. There is no need to die here. Don't try to exploit us», Charnvirakul expressed openly and uncompromisingly. At the same time, he gave strict instructions to the heads and governors of all provinces in the kingdom to immediately put a stop to illegal activities by foreigners, as well as cases of disrespect shown towards Thailand's national traditions, laws, and local population.

So, which actions of foreigners have filled the cup of patience of the Thai government, will control over foreign tourists and expats be tightened in the country, and how will this statement affect the kingdom's tourism policy?

«There is no need to die here!": Main theses of Anutin Charnvirakul

The most important points of the harsh statement made by the Thai leadership:

«Over-the-line request": The Deputy Prime Minister assessed the demand of foreigners to build separate private cemeteries for themselves on Thai soil as contrary to state sovereignty and local order;

Gratitude and hospitality culture: The government official emphasized that foreigners should be grateful for the opportunity given to enter, live, and rest in Thailand;

Non-tolerance of exploitation: It was stressed that the abuse of the country's territory, natural resources, and hospitality by foreign citizens for personal interests will be put to an end;

Call to return to one's homeland: Charnvirakul stated openly that if foreigners cannot adapt to local customs and laws or demand permanent burial places, they should go die in their homeland.

Strict instruction to provinces: A wave of anti-foreigner raids

New regulations and requirements announced by the Thai government:

Blow to illegal business and activities: The fight against foreign citizens encroaching on the rights of locals by engaging in illegal guiding, real estate sales, and unlicensed entrepreneurship will be intensified;

Zero tolerance for cultural disrespect: It was established that those who commit acts of disrespect towards local Buddhist traditions, temples, and Thai people will be immediately deported and blacklisted;

Governors' responsibility: Heads of major tourist centers such as Phuket, Pattaya, Samui, and Chiang Mai were instructed to keep the contingent of foreigners under constant strict control.

International analysis and tourism prospects: Experts' conclusions

Analyses of the situation by political scientists and international tourism experts:

Peak of local population discontent: Against the background of huge migration and tourist inflows observed in recent years, rising housing prices and the arrogant behavior of some foreigners have caused sharp resistance among the local people;

Politicians' response to the public: Such an aggressive and open statement by Charnvirakul is a populist, yet strategic step aimed at showing that the government puts the interests of its citizens first;

Tigthening of rules: Following this conflict, obtaining long-term visas, concluding land or real estate transactions, and living conditions in Thailand are expected to become significantly more complicated.

This sensational and strict warning voiced by the leadership of the Thai government openly demonstrated that the host country's national pride and laws take precedence over any tourism revenue.

In your opinion, how fair and appropriate are the harsh words of Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister addressed to foreigners: «Go die in your homeland!»? To what extent do you think every person visiting a foreign country is obliged to respect the customs and laws of that state? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this hot resonance analysis in the international arena with all your friends and travel enthusiasts!