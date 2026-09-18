Disco club building seized over debt

·25·Society
Disco club building seized over debt

Measures were taken to recover the debt from the debtor M.Sh. in favor of Agrobank based on an enforcement document under the proceedings of the Enforcement Bureau's Jizzakh regional department.

During the enforcement actions, a non-residential building belonging to the debtor M. Shokirov — a disco club — was identified.

This immovable property was seized in the established manner to ensure the repayment of the debt. This measure is aimed at practically ensuring the requirements of the enforcement document.

If the debt is ignored, the property may also fall within the scope of enforcement measures. Fulfilling obligations in a timely manner is the surest way to preserve property.

Enforcement BureauAgrobankM. ShokirovDisco club
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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