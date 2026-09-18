Damage caused to nature will not go unpunished

The proceedings of the Pakhtakor district division of the Bureau contain an enforcement document regarding the recovery of damages caused in favor of the Jizzakh regional ecology department from the debtor Sh.R.

During the enforcement proceedings, taking into account that the debtor failed to voluntarily fulfill the established obligation, compulsory enforcement measures aimed at recovering the debt were taken.

In particular, a motor vehicle belonging to Sh.R. was identified and duly seized in order to cover the debt.

Damage caused to nature also has its price. Covering such damage based on the requirements of the law is the responsibility of every citizen.