10th-grade student driving BMW sentenced to over 2 years in prison

·4·Society
10th-grade student driving BMW sentenced to over 2 years in prison

The court verdict has been announced regarding minor Doniyor Turgunov, who struck and killed traffic police inspector Khosilbek Eshnazarov with a BMW car in Tashkent. He was sentenced to 2 years and 4 months of imprisonment. This was reported by the Tashkent city courts.

On September 18, the closed-door court session on this criminal case concluded at the Mirobod District Court for Criminal Cases. Doniyor Turgunov, born in 2010 and studying in the 10th grade of a private school, was found guilty of committing a crime stipulated under paragraph "d", part 3 of Article 104 of the Criminal Code.

According to the court decision, he was sentenced to 2 years and 4 months in prison in accordance with Article 85 of the Criminal Code. The sentence term is calculated from February 27, 2026—the date when a preventive measure in the form of detention was applied to him.

How did the incident happen?

On February 25, at around 21:46, minor Doniyor Turgunov, driving a BMW M4 car without a driver's license, was moving along Mirobod Street.

At that time, he struck Khosilbek Eshnazarov, a Traffic Safety Department inspector of the Tashkent City IIBB. Despite being under doctors' supervision for three days and receiving medical assistance, the inspector, who sustained severe physical injuries, passed away.

Following this incident, it was decided to place the inspector's family members under state protection.

In early March, it became known that Doniyor Turgunov had been arrested. During the investigation, he was involved as a suspect in committing crimes stipulated under part 1 of Article 267 and paragraph "d", part 3 of Article 104 of the Criminal Code.

At the end of the trial, the parties were explained the content of the verdict, their right to apply to the civil court on the issue of recovering material and moral damages, as well as the procedure for appealing the verdict.

Khosilbek EshnazarovDoniyor TurgunovTashkent City CourtsBMW M4
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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