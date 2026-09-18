In Fergana, brothers kill their parents over a housing dispute

·4·Society
In Fergana, brothers kill their parents over a housing dispute

A court verdict has been issued against two brothers who committed a grave crime over a housing dispute in the city of Fergana. It was revealed that they caused the deaths of their mother and stepfather. The court sentenced one of them to 13 years and the other to life imprisonment. This was reported by the "Millar" program.

According to the investigation, the brothers had hatched a criminal plan to take over the house in the city of Fergana belonging to their mother. In addition to their mother and stepfather, they also planned to murder their stepbrother.

At the time of the crime, one of the brothers hid inside the house while the other lured the stepfather outside. Later, they carried out an assault on the lives of their mother and stepfather.

In an attempt to conceal the crime, the brothers tried to hide the bodies inside the house. They also attempted to carry out the plan to kill their stepbrother. However, he offered resistance and managed to escape from the house.

After that, the defendants took the money and valuables from the apartment and left the scene of the crime.

This criminal case was reviewed by the Fergana City Court on Criminal Cases. According to the court verdict, the underage defendant was sentenced to a final term of 13 years of imprisonment.

His 27-year-old older brother was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The severity of the crime and the actions of the defendants were taken into account in the court verdict.

Fergana cityMillar programbrothers' crimecourt verdict
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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