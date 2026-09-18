Search operations are ongoing

·53·Society
Search operations are ongoing

Operational search measures are being carried out across the country by the Search Division of the Navoi Regional Administration of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau in order to locate debtors and their property wanted on search warrants, as well as to ensure the execution of enforcement documents and uphold the rule of law in this regard.

In particular, over the past period of the current year, 339 individuals were found, and more than 2 billion soums of debt were recovered from them.

Currently, measures are being taken to locate 148 debtors. It has been established that 82 of these individuals are hiding within the territory of the republic, while 66 have traveled abroad for various purposes.

For example, debtor A.X., who was declared wanted by the Bureau's Karmana District Department, was located during an operational measure conducted in Tashkent. He was apprehended while working as a hired laborer in Kibray district after passing through the "Qoramurt" road safety checkpoint in Tashkent region.

Since this debtor had an unpaid alimony debt amounting to 12 million 639 thousand soums, he was sentenced to 15 days of administrative detention by the Navbahor District Court for Civil Enforcement Cases in accordance with Article 47⁴ of the Code of Administrative Responsibility of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Additionally, "AutoCon" operations are being conducted in cooperation with the Search Division and officers of the regional Internal Affairs Department's Road Safety Service. During the operations, 43 motor vehicles registered to debtors under 109 enforcement documents worth 2.1 billion soums were placed in impound lots. At the same time, the enforcement of 71 executive documents worth 603 million soums was practically ensured.

Enforcement documents regarding the recovery of administrative fines are analyzed by the employees of the Search Division, and targeted work is being carried out broken down by neighborhoods.

At present, operational search activities in this direction are being consistently continued.

Navoi region Compulsory Enforcement BureauSearch DivisionAutoConQoramurt checkpoint
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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