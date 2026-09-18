Asian Games: Uzbekistan U-23 national team defeats Kuwait with a confident score

In another crucial clash from the Asian Games football program, Uzbekistan U-23 national team demonstrated true skill and iron will. Facing Kuwait U-23 in the second round of the tournament, our compatriots left the opponent no chance, securing a confident 2-0 victory. The hero of the match, talented forward Sardor Bahromov, decided the fate of the game in the first half alone: he calmly scored two brilliant goals in the 6th and 36th minutes, gifting our team three valuable points.

However, at the beginning of the second half, our team faced a serious test — in the 48th minute, Ro‘ziboy Fayzullayev was sent off by the referee, forcing our representatives to play with ten men for almost the entire half. Despite this, thanks to ironclad defense and tactical discipline, the clean sheet was maintained. Now, the Uzbekistan U-23 team will face Vietnam in the final 3rd round of the group stage, with this decisive match starting on September 22 at 10:00 Tashkent time.

So, what is the secret behind Sardor Bahromov's shine, what tactical changes did the coaching staff make after the red card, and what do we need in the battle against Vietnam?

“Bahromov's benefit and the 42-minute battle with a disadvantage”: Match chronicle

Key details of the match between the youth national teams of Kuwait and Uzbekistan:

6th minute — Quick goal by Bahromov (0:1): Our representatives started the match with intense pressure and opened the scoring quickly thanks to Bahromov's agile movement;

36th minute — Brace and strengthening the lead (0:2): Just before the end of the first half, Sardor once again showcased his skill, placing the second ball into the opponent's net;

48th minute — Fayzullayev's red card: At the start of the second half, the referee sent off Ro‘ziboy Fayzullayev in a controversial situation, and the game dynamics changed sharply;

10-man heroism: Our representatives, left in the minority, repelled all of the opponent's consecutive assaults and kept the goal untouched.

“Discipline and tactical adaptation”: The coaching staff's decisive steps

Uzbekistan U-23 team's struggle on the pitch and key aspects:

Cool-headedness under pressure: Playing with a numerical disadvantage for over 42 minutes required immense physical and psychological endurance from the players;

Defensive solidity: Dangerous crosses and long-range shots organized by Kuwaiti players from the flanks were flawlessly neutralized by our defenders and goalkeeper;

Bahromov's high efficiency: The ability to maximize the chances created in the game was the team's main achievement.

September 22 — Decisive battle against Vietnam: Tournament prospects

Situation in the group and expert conclusions:

Confident 6 points and playoffs: The victory over Kuwait brought our national team's chances of advancing from the group to almost 100 percent;

The issue of group leadership: The match against Vietnam, starting on September 22 at 10:00 Tashkent time, is important for securing 1st place in the group and meeting a more favorable opponent in the playoffs;

Losses and recovery: Ro‘ziboy Fayzullayev's disqualification will prompt the coaching staff to make forced changes to the lineup and attract new forces to the center of the midfield.

This confident victory of the Uzbekistan U-23 national team over Kuwait once again proved that our youth are one of the main contenders for high goals and medals at the Asian Games.

Do you think our team's ability to hold onto the victory against Kuwait while down to 10 men indicates the team's championship spirit? What score are you expecting from our representatives in the important match against Vietnam on September 22? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments and share this analysis of our national team's bright success with all football fans and your friends!