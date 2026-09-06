Russia Sharply Tightens Demands on Ukraine — Details of Kremlin Negotiations

“Putin will only stop on his own terms”: Russia has sharply tightened its demands regarding Ukraine — Bloomberg reveals details of Kremlin negotiations: disappointment with Witkoff and Kushner and “zero” results.

US President Donald Trump’s The expected diplomatic “miracle” following the high-profile visit of special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow did not materialize. According to the influential Bloomberg agency, citing high-ranking sources close to the Russian government, the Kremlin has further hardened its demands and toughened its position on Ukraine. Moscow believes it holds full military superiority on the battlefield, and for this reason, Vladimir Putin is prepared to end the war only on his own terms. There is no serious hope left in either Moscow or Kyiv regarding the initiatives brought by Trump’s envoys.

The Kremlin’s Hardline Stance: Military Superiority and Escalated Demands

The Russian leadership’s approach to negotiations is directly linked to the situation on the battlefield:

The Factor of Frontline Superiority: Sources close to Russian officials emphasize that a firm belief prevails in the Kremlin that the Russian army holds strategic superiority on the battlefield, which is why Moscow’s conditions are becoming increasingly rigid rather than softening;

“Only on Putin’s terms”: Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to end the war, but this can only happen if all of Moscow’s demands are fully met;

“Extremely low” expectations of envoys: Hopes for the visit of Witkoff and Kushner were assessed as “extremely low” within the Russian government. Since previous trips by American negotiators yielded no results, Moscow sees no reason to believe that the US has brought a proposal acceptable to the Kremlin this time either.

Disappointment in Kyiv and Rejected Old Ideas for Donbas

The situation in the Ukrainian capital also shows that a compromise is far off:

No breakthrough expected: Bloomberg’s sources in Kyiv have also openly stated that it is illogical to expect any serious progress or political turning point from the visit of Trump’s envoys;

Old and rejected proposals: According to reports, American negotiators may be pushing old ideas that were previously discussed — including a proposal to create a special free economic zone in Donbas (an idea the Russian side has already firmly rejected);

Reuters conclusion: Earlier, the influential Reuters agency also reported in an article dedicated to the outcome of the closed-door meetings in the Kremlin that “no signs of a compromise or political breakthrough” were visible between the parties.

Secret documents and a diplomatic dead end

The process mediated by the US is currently taking place entirely behind closed doors:

Specific proposals remain secret: At the moment, none of the parties involved in the negotiations are disclosing exactly what initiatives the American envoys brought to Moscow or what they will present to Kyiv;

Trump’s plan under pressure: The gap between a Moscow that considers its military position solid and a Kyiv attempting to maintain its territorial integrity is putting the Trump team’s “rapid peace” plan under serious threat.

Do you think Russia’s military superiority on the battlefield will force the US and Ukraine to accept all of Putin’s conditions, or will such harsh demands completely ruin peace negotiations? What results do you expect from the envoys' visit to Kyiv? Leave your thoughts in the comments!