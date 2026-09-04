Has Poland closed its airspace on the border with Ukraine and Belarus?

·0·World
Has Poland closed its airspace on the border with Ukraine and Belarus?

Poland is introducing temporary restrictions on air traffic in its eastern regions bordering Ukraine and Belarus. The decision does not mean a complete closure of the airspace: the new regulation mainly applies to flights up to an altitude of approximately 3 kilometers from the ground.

The Polish side explained this measure by the need to respond quickly to potential threats in the airspace and to expand the maneuverability of the country's air defense systems.

A new restricted zone will appear in Poland

The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) has issued a NOTAM regarding the introduction of a new restricted airspace with the code EPR134 . It will replace the previously active

EPR131 zone. The main parameters of the new regulation are:

restrictions apply in eastern Poland, near the borders with Belarus and Ukraine;

  • a restriction is set for flights from the ground up to

  • FL95; FL95 corresponds to approximately 3 kilometers in altitude;

  • the new zone is designated with the code EPR134; restrictions are valid from

  • September 10 to December 9. Why did Warsaw make such a decision? According to reports, the decision was made based on a request from the Polish Operational Command.

  • The official explanation states that the main goal is to ensure sufficient freedom of movement for air defense systems to respond quickly to potential threats. The new regulation is aimed at increasing the maneuverability of air defense systems. At the same time, the Polish government plans to minimize the impact of the restrictions on civil aviation.

Is there a risk for passenger planes?

One of the most important questions is whether the new regulation will affect regular passenger flights?

According to current information,

civil aircraft flying at high altitudes will continue to operate as usual

.

This is because the new restriction mainly applies to low-altitude airspace up to FL95, which is approximately 3 kilometers.

Therefore, it is incorrect to assess the decision taken by Warsaw as a complete closure of Polish airspace.

How long will the restrictions be in effect? According to PANSA, the temporary regime is set fromSeptember 10 to December 9.

During this period, additional requirements will apply to low-altitude flights in the eastern regions of Poland.

The decision may be extended or changed depending on the security situation.

Is this decision related to drones?

In the official comment from the Polish side, the main emphasis is on ensuring air defense and the ability to respond quickly to potential threats. Some reports suggest that drone-related incidents have increased in the northwestern part of Russia after similar restrictions were introduced in Polish territory. However, there is no official evidence confirming a

direct link between these two cases

. Therefore, there is no basis to accept such assumptions as facts.

Poland and the Baltic states also deny their involvement in such incidents.

What is changing — and what is not?

The most important aspect of Warsaw's decision is that

Poland is not completely closing its airspace .The changes mainly concern low-altitude air traffic in the eastern part of the country bordering Ukraine and Belarus. High-altitude international and passenger flights are expected to continue as usual.

Thus, the Polish government is trying to keep the impact on civil aviation to a minimum while strengthening security measures.

Main conclusion:

The decision taken by Warsaw is not a complete closure of the Polish sky, but the establishment of a temporary restriction in the airspace up to approximately 3 kilometers from the ground near the border with Ukraine and Belarus. This specific restriction should allow air defense systems to act faster when potential threats arise. Polsha o‘z havo hududini to‘liq yopmayapti.

O‘zgarishlar asosan mamlakatning Ukraina va Belorussiya bilan chegaradosh sharqiy qismidagi past balandlikdagi havo harakatiga taalluqli. Katta balandlikdagi xalqaro va yo‘lovchi reyslar esa amaldagi tartibda davom etishi kutilmoqda.

Shunday qilib, Polsha hukumati xavfsizlik choralarini kuchaytirish bilan bir vaqtda fuqarolik aviatsiyasiga ta’sirni minimal darajada saqlashga harakat qilmoqda.

Asosiy xulosa: Varshava qabul qilgan qaror Polsha osmonini to‘liq yopish emas, balki Ukraina va Belorussiya chegarasi yaqinida yer sathidan taxminan 3 kilometrgacha bo‘lgan havo hududida vaqtinchalik cheklov o‘rnatishdan iborat. Aynan shu cheklov havo mudofaa tizimlariga ehtimoliy xavflar yuzaga kelganda tezroq harakat qilish imkonini berishi kerak.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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