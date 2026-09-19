The early presidential election, held against the backdrop of complex geopolitical processes and internal political changes in the Caucasus region, has concluded. According to the results of the voting held on September 18, Marat Kambolov won by a landslide and was elected as the new president of South Ossetia. According to the final and official report approved by the Central Election Commission (CEC), exactly 84.95 percent of those who participated in the election—that is, 27,922 citizens—voted in favor of Kambolov's candidacy.

Overall voter turnout also recorded one of the highest figures in the region's history: a total of 32,869 citizens visited the polling stations, resulting in a turnout of 82.65 percent. Rival candidates—Murat Valiev (3.82%), Kazbek Kodoyev (2.52%), and Zurab Kokoyev (1.48%)—failed to put up significant resistance in the election race, and votes against all candidates did not exceed 4.90 percent.

So, what factors led to Marat Kambolov coming to power with such an overwhelming majority, what are the new leader's plans regarding security and economic development in the region, and how will this political choice affect the balance of power around the Caucasus?

«Absolute victory of 84.95 percent and turnout of 82.65 percent»: Official CEC figures

Final distribution of votes approved by the Central Election Commission of South Ossetia:

Marat Kambolov — absolute winner: Garnering 27,922 votes (84.95%), he secured the presidency in the first round;

Murat Valiev — second result: Lagged far behind the leader with 1,257 votes (3.82%);

Position against all: 1,610 voters (4.90%) voted against all presented candidates, and this indicator was higher than the results of other opponents;

Kazbek Kodoyev and Zurab Kokoyev: Concluded the final list with 828 votes (2.52%) and 488 votes (1.48%) respectively;

Record participation: 32,869 citizens took part in the voting, and voter turnout amounted to 82.65 percent.

«Early election and vote protocol»

Detailed report of the September 18 presidential election:

Candidates / Options Number of votes gathered Percentage Position and status Marat Kambolov 27 922 84.95% Elected President Murat Valiev 1 257 3.82% 2nd place Kazbek Kodoyev 828 2.52% 3rd place Zurab Kokoyev 488 1.48% 4th place Against all 1 610 4.90% Dissenting votes Total participants 32 869 82.65% Final turnout

Geopolitical and regional analysis: What do experts expect from the Kambolov era?

Main conclusions of international political scientists specializing in Caucasus affairs:

Striving for internal stability: Receiving more than 84 percent of the votes indicates that the population is tired of political fragmentation and wants a single vertical of power and stability in governance;

Socio-economic tasks: The new leadership faces urgent issues such as modernizing infrastructure, stabilizing the regional budget, and raising the living standards of the population;

Foreign policy direction: According to experts, during Kambolov's tenure, integration with the region's key strategic partners will further strengthen, and ensuring security at the borders will remain a top priority.

The official results approved by the CEC mean that a new political phase has begun in South Ossetia and an enormous mandate of trust has been handed over to Marat Kambolov by the voters.

In your opinion, will the election of Marat Kambolov as president with an overwhelming majority of 84.95 percent serve to solve economic and security problems in the region? How do you think the results of this election in the Caucasus will affect the regional political situation? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the international news review with all political enthusiasts and your loved ones!