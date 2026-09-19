A Yandex Go courier in Tashkent is alleged to have taken items away (video)

·48·Society
A Yandex Go courier in Tashkent is alleged to have taken items away (video)

It is reported that certain shared items have gone missing at the "Uzmakon" residential complex in Tashkent. The incident reportedly occurred on September 17 at around 11:30.

Footage circulating on social media shows a Yandex Go courier removing certain items from the residential complex.

According to residents of the complex, fire hoses, fire extinguishers, routers, and other shared items have disappeared from the area.

It is noted that a collective statement regarding the incident has been filed with the relevant authorities. No official information has been provided yet regarding all the details of the incident or the purpose for which the person captured in the video removed these items.

A legal assessment of the incident may be given after an investigation is conducted.

UzmakonTashkentYandex Gomissing items
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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