USA Declared a Declining State: Trump Failed to Protect His Close Ally

·16·World
USA Declared a Declining State: Trump Failed to Protect His Close Ally

Geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East and the shifting strategic balance remain in the spotlight of the world's leading analysts and diplomats. Following a strike by Yemeni Houthis on the international airport in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, and the massive fire that broke out there, Russian Senator Alexey Pushkov made a sensational statement. The senator noted that the USA has nothing to counter the new centers of global power with and is increasingly manifesting as a "declining superpower" — a historical process that nothing can stop.

Entering into an uncompromising conflict with Iran and facing public pressure due to a sharp rise in diesel and gasoline prices on the domestic market, the Donald Trump administration could not even protect its closest strategic partner in the region from external attacks. According to Pushkov, the problem lies not only in Trump as an individual, but in the American elite's continued blind belief in their boundless military might and their reluctance to acknowledge the new reality formed in the world.

So why is Washington failing to protect its key partners in the Middle East, how has the rise of Iran and other new centers of power dealt a blow to American hegemony, and has the shift toward a multipolar world become an irreversible process?

"The Explosion in Riyadh and Trump's Complex Predicament": Key Points of Pushkov's Statement

Main analytical arguments put forward by Russian Senator Alexey Pushkov:

  • Failure to Protect an Ally: The successful strike by Yemeni Houthis on the Riyadh airport demonstrated that U.S. promises to guarantee the security of its allies are weak in practice;

  • Internal Crisis and Fuel Prices: Alongside foreign policy tensions, the Trump administration faces sharp criticism from voters due to rising gasoline and diesel fuel prices within the country;

  • "Declining Superpower" Syndrome: Pushkov emphasized that the erosion of U.S. influence in the world is an objective historical process, and this decline began before Trump and continues unstoppably today;

  • Victims of Outdated Illusions: Washington officials and Trump personally remain captives of outdated notions regarding the military invincibility of the USA.

"New Centers of Power and the Powerless Hegemon": The Balance of Forces in the Region

Fundamental changes taking place in the international arena:

  • Iran and Regional Independence: New centers of influence in the Middle East, such as Iran, are demonstrating their military and political might, actively resisting Washington's pressure;

  • Lack of U.S. Alternatives: The White House is unable to provide a proportional political or military response to new competitors, and sanctions are proving ineffective;

  • Irreversible Multipolarity: Although the U.S. elite believes this decline is a mistake of previous administrations and that it can be reversed, the world has naturally broken out of unipolar control.

Geopolitical Analysis: What Do Experts Say About Global Security?

Conclusions of political scientists specializing in international relations:

  • Testing Air Defense Systems: The drone or missile strike on a critical civilian facility in Saudi Arabia exposes the vulnerabilities of Western air defense systems against cheap kamikaze weapons;

  • Crisis of Allies' Trust: The inability of the USA to provide full protection forces Middle Eastern nations to expand cooperation with other major powers and seek alternative paths to ensure their security;

  • Mounting Economic Pressure: As threats to global oil shipping routes and infrastructure persist, energy price instability on the world market remains a factor accelerating inflation within the USA itself.

Alexey Pushkov's statement served as a stern warning that every military crisis in the Middle East indicates that unquestioned U.S. global supremacy is gradually becoming history.

In your opinion, is the USA truly losing its superpower status in the world and yielding ground to new centers of power, or will Washington be able to restore its global hegemony? Will the vulnerability of allies in the Middle East force the Trump administration to change its foreign policy? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this important international policy analysis with all your loved ones and friends!

Saudi ArabiaAlexey PushkovDonald TrumpMiddle East
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Marat Kambolov Elected President of South Ossetia: Official Results AnnouncedMarat Kambolov Elected President of South Ossetia: Official Results AnnouncedToday, 22:20The lie about Greenland exposed: Secrets of the deal between Trump and Denmark revealedThe lie about Greenland exposed: Secrets of the deal between Trump and Denmark revealedToday, 22:15Fishermen in California set a record by catching a 294-kilogram fishFishermen in California set a record by catching a 294-kilogram fishToday, 21:43Electric scooter battery explodes, causing fire in a multi-story buildingElectric scooter battery explodes, causing fire in a multi-story buildingToday, 21:27Which country is the land of cat lovers? Which country is first in the ranking?Which country is the land of cat lovers? Which country is first in the ranking?Today, 21:15World War II shell found on beach detonated on-siteWorld War II shell found on beach detonated on-siteToday, 21:06
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?