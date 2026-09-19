Geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East and the shifting strategic balance remain in the spotlight of the world's leading analysts and diplomats. Following a strike by Yemeni Houthis on the international airport in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, and the massive fire that broke out there, Russian Senator Alexey Pushkov made a sensational statement. The senator noted that the USA has nothing to counter the new centers of global power with and is increasingly manifesting as a "declining superpower" — a historical process that nothing can stop.

Entering into an uncompromising conflict with Iran and facing public pressure due to a sharp rise in diesel and gasoline prices on the domestic market, the Donald Trump administration could not even protect its closest strategic partner in the region from external attacks. According to Pushkov, the problem lies not only in Trump as an individual, but in the American elite's continued blind belief in their boundless military might and their reluctance to acknowledge the new reality formed in the world.

So why is Washington failing to protect its key partners in the Middle East, how has the rise of Iran and other new centers of power dealt a blow to American hegemony, and has the shift toward a multipolar world become an irreversible process?

"The Explosion in Riyadh and Trump's Complex Predicament": Key Points of Pushkov's Statement

Main analytical arguments put forward by Russian Senator Alexey Pushkov:

Failure to Protect an Ally: The successful strike by Yemeni Houthis on the Riyadh airport demonstrated that U.S. promises to guarantee the security of its allies are weak in practice;

Internal Crisis and Fuel Prices: Alongside foreign policy tensions, the Trump administration faces sharp criticism from voters due to rising gasoline and diesel fuel prices within the country;

"Declining Superpower" Syndrome: Pushkov emphasized that the erosion of U.S. influence in the world is an objective historical process, and this decline began before Trump and continues unstoppably today;

Victims of Outdated Illusions: Washington officials and Trump personally remain captives of outdated notions regarding the military invincibility of the USA.

"New Centers of Power and the Powerless Hegemon": The Balance of Forces in the Region

Fundamental changes taking place in the international arena:

Iran and Regional Independence: New centers of influence in the Middle East, such as Iran, are demonstrating their military and political might, actively resisting Washington's pressure;

Lack of U.S. Alternatives: The White House is unable to provide a proportional political or military response to new competitors, and sanctions are proving ineffective;

Irreversible Multipolarity: Although the U.S. elite believes this decline is a mistake of previous administrations and that it can be reversed, the world has naturally broken out of unipolar control.

Geopolitical Analysis: What Do Experts Say About Global Security?

Conclusions of political scientists specializing in international relations:

Testing Air Defense Systems: The drone or missile strike on a critical civilian facility in Saudi Arabia exposes the vulnerabilities of Western air defense systems against cheap kamikaze weapons;

Crisis of Allies' Trust: The inability of the USA to provide full protection forces Middle Eastern nations to expand cooperation with other major powers and seek alternative paths to ensure their security;

Mounting Economic Pressure: As threats to global oil shipping routes and infrastructure persist, energy price instability on the world market remains a factor accelerating inflation within the USA itself.

Alexey Pushkov's statement served as a stern warning that every military crisis in the Middle East indicates that unquestioned U.S. global supremacy is gradually becoming history.

In your opinion, is the USA truly losing its superpower status in the world and yielding ground to new centers of power, or will Washington be able to restore its global hegemony? Will the vulnerability of allies in the Middle East force the Trump administration to change its foreign policy? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this important international policy analysis with all your loved ones and friends!