"Bunyodkor" defeats "Bukhara" at home: The club is moving away from the danger zone

In the 22nd round of the Uzbekistan Super League, a tense match took place in the capital Tashkent between "Bunyodkor", which is striving to climb out of the lower part of the standings, and "Bukhara", aiming for the top four. The "Swallows" under the management of Ivan Bošković started the match very actively, taking the lead as early as the 8th minute thanks to a quick goal by Shahzodjon Nematjonov.

Although the guests refused to give up and equalized in the 34th minute with a precise shot by Temur Mamasidiqov, Abdulhamid Ikromov scored the second and winning goal for the Tashkent team in the 45+1st minute added to the first half (2:1). The goals remained untouched in the second half, and the capital team secured three points worth gold. After this important success, "Bunyodkor" brought its number of points to 22, rose to 13th place in the standings, and took a deep breath in the fight to stay in the league; "Bukhara", with 34 points, remained in 5th place and missed the opportunity to get closer to the prize-winning places.

So, how did Ivan Bošković's pupils withstand the pressure of a strong opponent, how will this victory in the 22nd round affect "Bunyodkor"'s future fate, and why couldn't "Bukhara" record the expected result away from home?

"Quick goal in the 8th minute and shot in the 45+1st": Chronicle of the match in Tashkent

Details of the interesting battle of the 22nd round in the capital:

Swift start by Shahzodjon Nematjonov (8'): The young goalscorer of the hosts took advantage of an opponent's defense error right at the start of the match to open the score (1:0);

The response from Bukhara (34'): Rushing forward to restore balance, the guests equalized the score thanks to the skill of Temur Mamasidiqov (1:1);

Cool-headedness at the end of the half (45+1'): During the referee's added time of the first half, Abdulhamid Ikromov put "Bunyodkor" ahead again (2:1);

Discipline in the second half: In the second half, the Tashkent team played orderly in defense, maintained the score, and secured a very important victory;

Change in the table: "Bunyodkor" rose to 13th place with 22 points, while "Bukhara" remained in 5th position with 34 points.

Super League 22nd Round: Match record and starting lineups

The full official protocol of the match held in Tashkent:

Competition / Stage Match result Goalscorers Team points Super League, 22nd round Bunyodkor 2 : 1 Bukhara Nematjonov 8', Ikromov 45+1' — Mamasidiqov 34' "Bunyodkor" — 22 points (13th place) / "Bukhara" — 34 points (5th place)

"Bunyodkor" lineup: Abdumavlon Abdujalilov, Sardor Rahmonov, Amir Toraqulov, Muhammadjon Hakimov, Shahzodjon Nematjonov (Sardor Abdunabiyev, 80), Narimonjon Ahmadjonov, Nosirjon Abdusalomov, Islom Anvarov, Abdulhamid Ikromov, Shamsiddin Tursunmahammadov, Mirkamol Annamatov (Eldor Naimov, 80);

"Bukhara" lineup: Azizkhon Isaqov, Khurshidbek Mukhtorov, Anvarjon Juraev (Ozodbek Rajabov, 13), Temur Mamasidiqov (Asilbek Kayumov, 71), Kuvondiq Ruziyev (Nika Kacharava, 71), Asadbek Juraboyev, Sherzod Esanov, Muhammad Yoldoshev, Boyan Mladovich, Kirill Todorov, Vladimir Rodich;

Mandatory substitution: In the "Bukhara" squad, Anvarjon Juraev was forced to leave the pitch as early as the 13th minute.

Tactical analysis: Experts on "Bunyodkor"'s victory

Main conclusions of local football specialists regarding the match:

Ivan Bošković's well-chosen plan: The hosts achieved superiority against a strong opponent not through possession, but thanks to precise actions in quick counter-attacks and set-piece situations;

Youth fervor: Shahzodjon Nematjonov and Abdulhamid Ikromov taking responsibility at crucial moments gave "Bunyodkor" additional strength;

"Bukhara"'s sluggish resistance: Although the guests looked strong in terms of squad depth, creativity was lacking in the center of the midfield, and bringing on experienced players like Nika Kacharava from the bench could not bring a sharp change to the game;

The battle to stay in the league: For the Tashkent club, these three points have immense psychological significance, creating the foundation to approach the final matches of the season with confidence.

The spirited performance demonstrated by "Bunyodkor" at home once again proved that the club is capable of taking a worthy place in the Super League.

Do you think "Bunyodkor" will be able to completely get out of the danger zone by the end of the season while maintaining this winning momentum? How much will this away setback of "Bukhara" affect the team's fight for the top three? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this review of the fierce Super League clash with all Uzbek football fans and your friends!