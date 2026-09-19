An important and intense clash within the 6th round of the Turkish Super Lig, which has attracted the attention of Uzbek football fans, is about to kick off. Capital side Istanbul Başakşehir will host Gençlerbirliği at home. Before this match, which starts at 22:00 Tashkent time, the hosts' coaching staff announced the starting lineup, and this has become a major event for all Uzbek fans: the captain and experienced striker of the Uzbekistan national team, Eldor Shomurodov, will start the match from the first minutes.

Another bright talent of the team, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, will start the match on the bench. For Başakşehir, currently occupying 14th place in the standings with 4 points, this match is a crucial test on the road to moving away from the danger zone; the visitors, who are in 12th place with 7 points, have no intention of sharing points away from home.

Well, can Eldor Shomurodov, in tandem with Davie Selke, lead Başakşehir to the top of the standings, will Abbosbek Fayzullayev come on in the second half to change the fate of the match, and what scenario will unfold during the 90-minute battle in Istanbul?

"Shomurodov and Selke in attack": Başakşehir's starting lineup

The hosts' official lineup and player list chosen for the 6th round:

Goalkeeper: Muhammed;

Defensive line: Karbovnik, Emin, Ba, Saba;

Midfield center: Umut, Kemen, Olsen;

Attacking trio: Brnic, Davie Selke, Eldor SHOMURODOV ;

Reserves: Talented winger Abbosbek Fayzullayev starts the match on the bench and is preparing to enter the pitch during the game;

Match time and stadium: September 19, 22:00 Tashkent time, Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

"Pressure in the standings and distribution of points"

The situation of the two clubs before the 6th round:

Başakşehir (14th place, 4 points): The Istanbul club, which did not start the season as expected, has the opportunity to bring its points to 7 by winning, equalizing with its opponent and jumping to higher places;

Gençlerbirliği (12th place, 7 points): The stable visitors aim to show results in counter-attacks by relying on defensive discipline away from home;

Mutual importance: The winning side will not only earn three points, but will also move away from the whirlpool of the lower positions and achieve psychological superiority.

Tactical analysis: The role of Shomurodov and Fayzullayev's factor on the bench

Pre-match conclusions of Turkish football experts:

Two central strikers tactic: The head coach intends to maximize aerial duels and physical pressure in the opponent's penalty area by fielding Eldor Shomurodov and experienced German forward Davie Selke in the starting lineup simultaneously;

Fayzullayev's "joker" duty: Bringing the young midfielder on in the second half could be a tactical trick aimed at sharply increasing the game's tempo with fast dribbling and non-standard passes against tired opponent defenders;

Pressure from the wings: Delivering the ball to Shomurodov inside the penalty area through the activity of Brnic and Karbovnik will be Başakşehir's main attacking weapon.

This encounter, starting at 22:00 Tashkent time, will become one of the most important tests for the prestige and status of our compatriots in the Turkish Super Lig.

In your opinion, can Eldor Shomurodov score a goal against Gençlerbirliği today and bring victory to his team? Was leaving Abbosbek Fayzullayev on the bench the coach's correct tactical decision, or should he have also taken the pitch in the starting lineup? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this hot match analysis involving Uzbek legionnaires with all football fans and friends!