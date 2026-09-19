Heart-stirring good news from singer Azoda: "I just cried. I cried with gratitude" (video)

·162·Culture
Heart-stirring good news from singer Azoda: "I just cried. I cried with gratitude" (video)

Singer Azoda announced that she has gone through a severe trial. Addressing her fans via a video on social media, the artist stated that she has found hope again after undergoing cancer treatment.

"70 days ago, I faced one of the hardest trials of my life"

Azoda wrote in her post that a difficult period began in her life 70 days ago. She noted that during this time filled with surgery, fear, and various anxieties, her biggest support was her family and loved ones.

"My mother, my family, and my husband were by my side. With your prayers, the help of the doctors, and even the smallest strength within myself, I got through this path," the singer wrote. She also sincerely expressed her feelings upon hearing the news about the results of her treatment. She said she welcomed this moment with gratitude and tears.

Azoda emphasized that this trial made her realize the value of life and health, as well as how important the prayers of loved ones are.

"Today, hope is in my heart again"

Azoda expressed her gratitude to all the people who supported her, prayed for her, and checked up on her.

She wrote that she is sharing this news not just as good news, but as a realization that she is learning to live with hope again and appreciate every single day.

"A 70-day trial… And today, hope is in my heart again. Alhamdulillah, for every state I am in."

Singer Azodacancer70-day trialsocial media
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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