Super comeback from Werder after 0:2: Chaos in Mönchengladbach, draw in Frankfurt

Matchday 4 of the German Bundesliga was full of a true goal festival, incredible comebacks, and dramatic matches that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very last seconds. The central and most sensational clash of the round took place in Mönchengladbach: local Borussia hosted Mainz and lost 3:4 in a thriller featuring a total of 7 goals. A true football miracle was recorded in Bremen: Werder showed tremendous character in the second phase after trailing 0:2 at home against Augsburg, snatching a fantastic 3:2 victory in the 90+3rd minute.

In another tense match at the Frankfurt Arena, Eintracht played an uncompromising 2:2 draw with Freiburg, who are among the leaders in the standings — a result that kept Freiburg in 2nd place with 10 points. In Hamburg, the hosts acted reliably and defeated Cologne 2:1.

So, how did Borussia M concede 4 goals at home, what caused Werder's awakening after 0:2, and what does the balance of power look like in the German championship following the Matchday 4 results?

"7 goals, comebacks, and last-second strikes": Matchday 4 Chronicle

The main dramatic events of the latest round in the German championship:

Borussia M — Mainz (3:4): Thriller and 7 goals: Although Florian Neuhaus put the hosts ahead in the 11th minute, Phillip Tietz (18') and Sheraldo Becker (45') put Mainz in the lead. Isak Lidberg leveled the score in the 59th minute (2:2). However, Eric Martel (78') and Danny da Costa (89') extended the visitors' lead to 2:4. Shuto Machino's penalty goal in the 90+5th minute could not save Borussia from defeat;

Werder — Augsburg (3:2): Golden comeback after 0:2: Robin Fellhauer (18') and Kelvin Brakelmann (58') had put the visitors ahead 0:2. Werder did not give up: Marco Grüll (66') narrowed the gap, Niclas Füllkrug (87') equalized, and in the 90+3rd minute, Mitchell-Elyas Weiser scored the winning goal, shaking the stadium;

Eintracht — Freiburg (2:2): Fierce battle and points share: Younes Ebnutalib opened the scoring in the 10th minute. Derry Scherhant (34') equalized, but two minutes later Jonathan Burkardt put Eintracht ahead again. At the start of the second half, Yuito Suzuki (48') brought the score to 2:2, and the goalposts remained untouched for the rest of the time;

Hamburg — Cologne (2:1): Hosts' crucial 3 points: Nicolás Capaldo (44') and Yussuf Poulsen (50') put the hosts ahead by two goals. Ragnar Ache's 90th-minute goal could not save Cologne from defeat.

Official Matchsheet and Results Table of Bundesliga Matchday 4

Full protocol of the 4 completed central matches:

Match Score Goalscorers Impact on Standings Borussia M — Mainz 3 : 4 Neuhaus 11', Lidberg 59', Machino 90+5' (pen.) — Tietz 18', Becker 45', Martel 78', Da Costa 89' Highest-scoring game of the week Werder — Augsburg 3 : 2 Grüll 66', Füllkrug 87', Weiser 90+3' — Fellhauer 18', Brakelmann 58' Resolute comeback from a 0:2 deficit Eintracht — Freiburg 2 : 2 Ebnutalib 10', Burkardt 36' — Scherhant 34', Suzuki 48' Freiburg (10 points, 2nd place) / Eintracht (5 points, 8th place) Hamburg — Cologne 2 : 1 Capaldo 44', Poulsen 50' — Ache 90' Confident victory for the hosts

Tactical Analysis: Experts on the Bundesliga Intrigue

Main conclusions of German football analysts and experts:

Defensive instability and open football: Both in Mönchengladbach and Bremen, teams chose open and aggressive attacking rather than a defensive block, which led to high scoring efficiency and crude individual errors;

Werder's mental resilience: Niclas Füllkrug's strength in the penalty box and Weiser's activity in crucial phases are turning the Bremen club into one of the most awkward opponents of the current season;

Freiburg's consistent run: Returning from Frankfurt with a point and accumulating 10 points proves that Freiburg is fighting for the championship and Champions League qualification right from the start of the season.

Bundesliga Matchday 4 once again proved why the German championship is one of the most entertaining and unpredictable leagues in the world.

In your opinion, is Werder's 3:2 victory after trailing 0:2 a result of coaching skill or Augsburg's complacency? Can Freiburg, having gathered 10 points and sitting in 2nd place, remain among the leaders until the end of the season? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this review of German football's heated clashes with all your friends and football fans!