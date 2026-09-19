Electric scooter battery explodes, causing fire in a multi-story building

In Russia's Tyumen region, the explosion of an electric scooter battery caused a major fire in a multi-story apartment building. As a result of the incident, one person died and another was injured.

According to reports, the incident occurred on September 17 in one of the apartments on the 9th floor of a multi-story building. This was reported by the "SHOT" publication.

According to preliminary data, the electric scooter's battery exploded while it was plugged in for charging inside the apartment. Following this, a fire broke out, and smoke and flames quickly engulfed the apartment.

At the time of the incident, a young woman and her boyfriend were in the apartment. They tried to escape the fire by heading outside through the window and hanging down from the outside.

The young man managed to survive by moving to an apartment on the floor below. However, the young woman fell from the height and died due to severe injuries.

Relevant services are currently investigating the incident. Additional details are being clarified regarding whether the fire was specifically caused by a malfunction of the electric scooter battery or other factors during the charging process.