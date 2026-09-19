Electric scooter battery explodes, causing fire in a multi-story building

·56·World
Electric scooter battery explodes, causing fire in a multi-story building

In Russia's Tyumen region, the explosion of an electric scooter battery caused a major fire in a multi-story apartment building. As a result of the incident, one person died and another was injured.

According to reports, the incident occurred on September 17 in one of the apartments on the 9th floor of a multi-story building. This was reported by the "SHOT" publication.

According to preliminary data, the electric scooter's battery exploded while it was plugged in for charging inside the apartment. Following this, a fire broke out, and smoke and flames quickly engulfed the apartment.

At the time of the incident, a young woman and her boyfriend were in the apartment. They tried to escape the fire by heading outside through the window and hanging down from the outside.

The young man managed to survive by moving to an apartment on the floor below. However, the young woman fell from the height and died due to severe injuries.

Relevant services are currently investigating the incident. Additional details are being clarified regarding whether the fire was specifically caused by a malfunction of the electric scooter battery or other factors during the charging process.

Tyumen fire incidentelectric scooter batterySHOTSeptember 17
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Street performers in India showcase unusual acts (video)Street performers in India showcase unusual acts (video)Today, 22:38USA Declared a Declining State: Trump Failed to Protect His Close AllyUSA Declared a Declining State: Trump Failed to Protect His Close AllyToday, 22:29Marat Kambolov Elected President of South Ossetia: Official Results AnnouncedMarat Kambolov Elected President of South Ossetia: Official Results AnnouncedToday, 22:20The lie about Greenland exposed: Secrets of the deal between Trump and Denmark revealedThe lie about Greenland exposed: Secrets of the deal between Trump and Denmark revealedToday, 22:15Fishermen in California set a record by catching a 294-kilogram fishFishermen in California set a record by catching a 294-kilogram fishToday, 21:43Which country is the land of cat lovers? Which country is first in the ranking?Which country is the land of cat lovers? Which country is first in the ranking?Today, 21:15
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?