$8,100 per night: Saudi Arabia to launch luxury train

Saudi Arabia is preparing to launch its first-ever premium-class railway project — the Dream of the Desert luxury train. Passengers will have the opportunity to travel on the new train starting from the third quarter of 2027. This was reported by Khaleej Times.

Raffaele Breschi, project general manager and CEO of Arsenale International, described the journey as “a true theatrical performance on wheels.” According to him, every detail on the train has been meticulously thought out, and the entire trip will be organized based on a single concept from start to finish.

A single overnight stay will cost $8,100

Dream of the Desert will consist of 12 carriages. The train features 34 luxury compartments and can accommodate up to 72 passengers at a time.

Travelers will be offered three different routes. An overnight stay in a luxury compartment will cost approximately 30,000 Saudi riyals, which is around $8,100.

Those wishing to travel on the initial runs will have the opportunity to secure a spot on a priority list by paying a refundable deposit of approximately 2,500 riyals, or $680 in advance.

The train will travel over 1,000 kilometers

The main route within the project covers a distance of over 1,000 kilometers. The train will head north from Riyadh, passing through remote and yet unexplored areas of Saudi Arabia almost as far as the Jordanian border.

The train will stop in the cities of Al Qassim, Hail, Al Jouf, and Qurayyat.

Raffaele Breschi noted that these regions are not sufficiently explored even among the population of Saudi Arabia. Within a 30–40 minute drive from the stations are UNESCO heritage sites, areas that may be included in the list in the future, extinct volcanoes, and various farms.

The travel program also includes historical sites

The tour program includes the Marid Castle in Al Jouf and the Aja Mountains in Hail.

Breschi compared the Aja Mountains to the famous AlUla region, but emphasized that the natural environment and landscapes of this place are unique.

The duration of the trips will range from two to five nights. The longest, five-night route program also includes a visit to AlUla.

The Dream of the Desert project is being implemented as part of Saudi Arabia's Saudi Vision 2030 strategy. This strategy aims to transform the country into one of the world's leading tourism destinations.