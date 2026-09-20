14 nurses in one department in the US became pregnant at the same time

In 2025, an unusual situation was observed at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Wisconsin, USA. 14 nurses working in the institution's Women and Infants Center became pregnant at the same time.

Interestingly, all of these nurses worked in a department that provides medical care to pregnant women and newborns. While in their daily activities they helped other women through the process of having children, during that period they were also expecting motherhood themselves.

The hospital announced this unusual situation in May 2025. Because the nurses' pregnancies coincided closely with one another, they prepared to take maternity leave in turns.

To ensure the continuity of the workflow in the department, temporary staff, internal flex-teams, and assistance from other nurses were utilized.

Later, according to hospital information, eight of the 14 nurses gave birth. Among them, four girls and four boys were born.

This situation at the hospital gained attention as a unique "baby boom" of 2025. The fact that so many nurses working in the same department were expecting children at the same time became an unforgettable event both for themselves and their colleagues.