The world's best hotel has been identified

·46·World
The world's best hotel has been identified

The Rosewood Hong Kong hotel in Hong Kong has claimed first place for the second consecutive year at the World's 50 Best Hotels 2026 ranking ceremony held in Paris. Thus, it has become the first hotel in the history of this ranking to win twice.

Located in the Tsim Sha Tsui district, the 65-story hotel took 3rd place in the 2024 ranking, before rising to the top spot in 2025. Remaining at the pinnacle this year, it also retained the title of Asia's best hotel.

The hotel features 413 rooms and 11 restaurants

The 43 floors of the Rosewood Hong Kong building house 413 standard and luxury rooms. The hotel premises operate 11 restaurants.

Among them are Michelin-starred venues such as The Legacy House and Chaat, the French cuisine-specialized Marmo Bistro, as well as the popular Holt's Café.

Two bars also operate inside the building. One of them, DarkSide, ranked 17th in Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024 list.

Special attention is also paid to wellness and relaxation at the hotel. It features a multi-story Asaya spa, a swimming pool, and dedicated wellness cottages.

Asian hotels claim the Top 3 spots

In the 2026 ranking, the Capella Bangkok hotel rose one position compared to last year to take 2nd place.

Nearby, Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River secured 3rd place. Additionally, the Rosewood brand won the special award for the most recognized hotel group.

Top 10 hotels in the world

  1. Rosewood Hong Kong — Hong Kong

  2. Capella Bangkok — Thailand

  3. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River — Thailand

  4. Atlantis The Royal — Dubai

  5. Passalacqua — Lake Como, Italy

  6. Rosewood São Paulo — Brazil

  7. Mandarin Oriental Qianmen — Beijing, China

  8. Upper House Hong Kong — Hong Kong

  9. Chablé Yucatán — Chocholá, Mexico

  10. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok — Thailand

Rosewood Hong Kong2026 world hotel rankingCapella BangkokFour Seasons Bangkok
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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