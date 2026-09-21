Oppo A7 Pro Max 5G smartphone launched on the global market

The Oppo A7 Pro Max 5G smartphone, which was introduced in the Chinese market during the summer, has now reached the international stage. According to ixbt.com, this advanced device has been released in countries such as Austria, Malaysia, and Thailand, attracting customer attention with its technical specifications and affordability. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The international pricing for the new mobile device varies by region. Specifically, in Austria, the version with 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is priced at 600 euros. In Malaysia, the 8 GB and 256 GB configuration is known to cost 2300 ringgit (approximately 565 dollars), while in Thailand, the same configuration is sold for around 20,000 baht (600 dollars). Blue and black color options are available for customers.

Impressive autonomy and charging capabilities

The main focus of this smartphone is its battery capacity, as the device is equipped with a massive 10,000 mAh battery. This figure stands out clearly among today's flagship and mid-range gadgets . The battery supports 80 W fast wired charging.

Another convenient aspect of the device is that it can be used as a power bank to charge other gadgets. The output power for charging other devices is 27 W, which provides additional convenience in daily use.

Display and technical capabilities

According to the report from ixbt.com, the new smartphone is equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, which provides a resolution of 2772 × 1272 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display guarantees image clarity and smoothness.

The hardware platform of the device relies on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 processor, manufactured on a 4-nanometer process. As for software, it comes pre-installed with the modern ColorOS 16 interface based on Android 16.

Camera and protection features

The smartphone also has unique features regarding photography capabilities. The main camera module includes 50 and 2-megapixel sensors. The front camera designed for selfies and video calls is also equipped with a 50-megapixel high-resolution sensor.

The body of the Oppo A7 Pro Max 5G is protected by the IP69K standard, which meets the highest requirements for water and dust resistance. At the same time, the device is equipped with an NFC module to enable contactless payments.