In the dock: What is the former head of the Tashkent City Tax Department accused of?

A high-profile trial has begun against one of the highest-ranking former leaders in the capital's tax system. The criminal case involving serious charges against Yunusjon Zoxidovich Nasimdjanov, the former head of the Tashkent City State Tax Department, is currently being reviewed openly and rigorously by the Shaykhontohur District Court for Criminal Cases. According to rapid investigation conclusions, the former chief tax officer is officially accused under two severe articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan: Article 167, Part 3, Paragraph "a" (embezzlement or misappropriation on an especially large scale) and Article 205, Part 2, Paragraph "a" (abuse of authority or official powers).

For context, he continuously managed the capital's tax system from 2021 until the beginning of 2026. However, on January 27, 2026, at an expanded critical meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, direct instructions were given to dismiss him from his post, thoroughly audit his financial activities, and strictly ensure the rule of law.

So, what evidence has emerged in the investigation regarding Yunusjon Nasimdjanov's case, what punitive measures might be applied to him, and what turning point will this high-profile trial create in the fight against corruption in state agencies?

"January's instruction, severe charges, and the courtroom": Chronicle of the criminal case

Key facts and processes regarding the case of the capital's former chief tax officer:

Presidential criticism and resignation: Nasimdjanov was dismissed from his post due to serious shortcomings and abuses in the system at a meeting chaired by the head of state on January 27, 2026;

Audit of activities: By instruction of the head of state, his 5-year leadership tenure (2021–2026) was thoroughly examined by law enforcement agencies;

Charges under two severe articles: A criminal case was initiated against the former official regarding misappropriation on an especially large scale and abuse of official authority;

Start of the trial: Based on the gathered materials and physical evidence, the case was forwarded to the Shaykhontohur District Court for Criminal Cases, and court hearings have commenced;

Scope of liability: In accordance with legislation, if the charges are confirmed, the former leader may face a lengthy prison sentence and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions.

Indicators of the criminal case and details of charges against Yunusjon Nasimdjanov

Official information regarding the former department head's position and trial:

Criteria and Areas Official Information and Details Defendant Nasimdjanov Yunusjon Zoxidovich Position Held Former Head of the Tashkent City State Tax Department (2021–2026) Court Reviewing the Case Shaykhontohur District Court for Criminal Cases 1st Charge Article Criminal Code Article 167, Part 3, Paragraph "a" (Misappropriation on an especially large scale) 2nd Charge Article Criminal Code Article 205, Part 2, Paragraph "a" (Abuse of official authority) Basis and Catalyst of the Case The President's instruction and inspection at the January 27, 2026 meeting

Legal and Social Analysis: What do experts say about the trial?

Main conclusions of legal scholars and public administration experts:

Loss of "immunity": The trial of a powerful official who served at the capital level for 5 years demonstrates that everyone is equal before the law and no official can escape accountability;

Demand for transparency in the tax system: Such audits in the tax department — the most sensitive area for entrepreneurs and business representatives — serve as a serious signal to curb the shadow economy and illegal pressures within the system;

Inescapability of severe punishment: Article 167, Part 3 of the Criminal Code falls under the severe category and provides for long-term imprisonment in cases where the damage caused to the state is not fully compensated;

Significance of the court decision for the public: The open and lawful conduct of the trial serves as an important test in strengthening citizens' trust in justice agencies.

This trial against Yunusjon Nasimdjanov remains under the close spotlight of the general public as a new wave of cleanup operations in the capital's administration and regulatory bodies.

In your opinion, can such open trials against high-ranking tax officials put an end to bribery and illegal misappropriations in the system? What punitive measures do you think should be applied to officials who plunder state property? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this important trial analysis with all your colleagues and loved ones!