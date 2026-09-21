«Supercomputer's Answer»: Announces future EPL champion, Tottenham collapses!

Opta, the world's leading sports statistics platform, has updated its artificial intelligence-based supercomputer's probability forecasts for the current English Premier League season. Analysis of recent rounds and team performances showed that Mikel Arteta's Arsenal remains the number one main contender in the title race. Since the start of the season, the Gunners' chances of becoming champions have risen from 38 percent to a record 43.52 percent. However, their closest threat, Manchester City, has nearly doubled its metrics: Enzo Maresca's side's probability of retaining the gold medals has jumped from 20.5 percent to a massive 40.96 percent.

Thus, the battle for the English football crown is practically turning into a duel between just two giants. Other contenders — Liverpool (4.44%), surprise package Brighton (3.9%), Brentford (1.28%), Chelsea (1.03%), and Manchester United (0.92%) — are limited to very low figures. The main shock of the week happened with Tottenham: the Londoners' title probability crashed from 2.9 percent to almost zero — 0.04 percent, plunging the team from 7th to 17th place in the standings.

So, what advantages are making Opta's AI put Arsenal ahead of City, what caused Tottenham's catastrophic decline, and have the rest of the traditional giants dropped out of the race?

«The Battle of Two Foundations and the Spurs Crisis»: Key Numbers from Opta's Forecast

The most sensational twists and facts in the supercomputer's calculations:

Arsenal — absolute leader: The pre-season probability of 38% rose to 43.52%, cementing the Londoners' status as the tournament's main favorite;

Manchester City's fierce leap: The Citizens boosted their chances from 20.5% to 40.96%, narrowing the gap with Arsenal to a minimal 2.56%;

Liverpool and the giants' sluggishness: Andoni Iraola's team sits in 3rd place with just a 4.44% chance, while Chelsea (1.03%) and crisis-hit MU (0.92%) remain around the 1% mark;

Unexpected metrics from Brighton and Brentford: To the surprise of experts, Brighton (3.9%) and Brentford (1.28%) were rated higher than Chelsea and Manchester United;

Tottenham's disastrous collapse: The Spurs have practically dropped out of the title race — their indicator plummeted from 2.9% to 0.04%, sliding down to 17th place in the rankings.

EPL Season Finale: Opta Supercomputer Rankings and Change Table

Comparison of the dynamics of teams' championship chances:

Clubs and Teams Pre-season Chance Current Probability (%) Ranking Position and Dynamics Arsenal 38.0% 43.52% 1st place (Main Contender) Manchester City 20.5% 40.96% 2nd place (+20.46% massive leap) Liverpool — 4.44% 3rd place (Far behind leaders) Brighton — 3.90% 4th place (Unexpected growth) Brentford — 1.28% 5th place Chelsea — 1.03% 6th place Manchester United — 0.92% 7th place (Below 1% metric) Tottenham 2.90% 0.04% 17th place (Catastrophic decline)

Football Analysis: What Do Experts Say About Opta's Calculations?

Main conclusions of European football commentators and sports mathematicians:

Two-team EPL: The fact that over 84 percent of the total championship probability falls solely on Arsenal and Manchester City means the title race in the EPL is entering another peak of intrigue;

Strengthening of the City machine: It has become a tradition for Maresca's pupils to raise the tempo in autumn games, and the doubling of their probability is explained by the restoration of team stability;

Arsenal's defensive superiority: Clean sheets and coolness in crucial matches serve as the main criteria for the algorithms favoring Arteta's team;

Depression of Tottenham and MU: Defensive errors in London dragged De Zerbi's team down, while Manchester United gathering only 5 points in 5 rounds led the artificial intelligence to rate their chances below 1 percent.

These updated figures from Opta's AI show that this EPL season will be one of the sharpest in history, with every single point deciding fate.

In your opinion, is the Opta supercomputer right: will Arsenal finally overtake Manchester City this season and become EPL champions, or will Maresca's experience speak for itself again? How do you view Tottenham and Manchester United being rated at less than 1 percent? Leave your personal opinions and analyses in the comments and share this most interesting statistical analysis of English football with all football fans!