Mother runs 3 km barefoot for her daughters' education

·61·World
Mother runs 3 km barefoot for her daughters' education

In India, 47-year-old Ramabai Ranvir won a 3-kilometer running competition barefoot in order to win prize money for her daughters' education.

The woman had no special preparation for the race. When her shoes kept falling off while running, she took them off and continued the race barefoot. As a result, she crossed the finish line first in the 30–60 age category for women.

Ramabai received a prize of 3 thousand rupees (approximately $31) for her victory. This money is planned to be used to purchase books and school supplies for her daughters.

Mother runs 3 km barefoot for her daughters' education

Ramabai became the sole breadwinner of the family after her husband passed away in 2012. She raised her two daughters by doing various hard jobs. The woman herself left school at the age of 13.

She wants her daughters to have the opportunities she herself could not achieve. Currently, one of her daughters is preparing for exams to enter the police force, and the other for the civil service.

A woman in a sari in a field with a girl holding a book

After Ramabai's story went viral, Indian Chief Justice Surya Kant ordered local officials to provide her with financial assistance in the amount of 50 thousand rupees (approximately $521).

“As long as I am alive, I must do everything in my power to give my daughters a good education,” Ramabai said.

Ramabai RanvirIndiaRunning competitionChildren's education
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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