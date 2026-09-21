A new blow to traffic jams in Tashkent: "Green wave" launched on a 5 km road (video)

In order to regulate the capital's transport flow and significantly save drivers' time on the road, specialists of the Tashkent City UTEM (Traffic Management Center) have successfully implemented another major innovative project. The modern "Green wave" intelligent system has officially started operating on a busy 5-kilometer stretch of road from the Uzbekistan State World Languages University to the "Beruniy" metro station.

Within the framework of the project, a total of 12 traffic light facilities located in this direction have been synchronized with each other, creating favorable conditions for the uninterrupted and safe movement of vehicles. According to UTEM analyses, drivers moving at the specified speed of 50–60 km/h now have the opportunity to cover this 5 km distance without long waits at red lights — travel time has been reduced from 11 minutes 30 seconds to 9 minutes 40 seconds.

So, on what principle does the "Green wave" system work, will those who fail to comply with the set speed limit encounter traffic jams, and on which other central streets of Tashkent will such synchronization be introduced?

"12 traffic lights and saved time": Important aspects of the project

Key indicators and facts of this change on the capital's roads:

5-kilometer coverage: The distance from the "World Languages" University intersection to the "Beruniy" area has been fully connected into a single network;

Synchronization of 12 traffic lights: Specialists have aligned the lighting phases of all traffic lights with each other, forming a continuous green light cycle;

Recommended speed: To make maximum use of the system and avoid getting caught at a red light, drivers must travel at a speed limit of 50–60 km/h;

Time and fuel savings: The road, which previously took an average of 11 minutes 30 seconds, is now covered in 9 minutes 40 seconds;

Environmental benefit: The reduction in frequent stopping and going significantly decreases the amount of harmful gases emitted into the air and the wear and tear on the car's braking system.

"Green wave" system indicators: Before and after implementation

Comparative indicators of changes on the 5 km route:

Criteria and parameters Before the system was introduced After the "Green wave" was launched Difference and efficiency Covered distance 5 km 5 km Fully synchronized Status of traffic lights 12 independent traffic lights 12 synchronized traffic lights Single-center control Road travel time 11 minutes 30 seconds 9 minutes 40 seconds 1 minute 50 seconds saved Optimal driving speed Irregular (acceleration/stopping) 50–60 km/h (Stable) Stops at traffic lights sharply decreased Traffic flow on the road Frequent stops and traffic jams Continuous "green corridor" Throughput capacity increased

Transport expertise: Why is the "Green wave" important for the capital?

Conclusions of traffic specialists and urban planning experts:

Advantage of intelligent management: Digitizing existing infrastructure and adjusting the rhythm of traffic lights rather than expanding roads is considered the cheapest and most effective method against traffic jams;

Speed discipline for drivers: The main secret of the "Green wave" is that the driver must drive without excessive acceleration (within the 50–60 km/h limit). If a driver speeds up beyond the norm or drives too slowly, they will encounter a red light at the next intersection;

Balance of public transport and cars: Smooth movement serves to ensure that the intervals of buses and passenger transport are not disrupted;

Future plans: This experience of UTEM is expected to be subsequently expanded to other major highways of the capital, such as Bunyodkor, Amir Temur, and the Small Ring Road.

The successful launch of the "Green wave" on the road from "World Languages" to "Beruniy" has become an important step towards "smart" transport management in Tashkent.

In your opinion, which other roads and streets in Tashkent have the greatest need for the "Green wave" system? Can the 50–60 km/h speed limit train capital drivers to drive without stopping at traffic lights? Leave your personal feedback in the comments and share this relevant news for capital drivers with all your loved ones and driving school groups!