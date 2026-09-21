«Even if you are Mourinho...»: Simeone responds to refereeing controversy in the derby

After the fierce Madrid derby within the 7th round of the Spanish La Liga came to an end, the war of words between the two great coaches reached a new stage. Defeating Real Madrid 2:1 at the Metropolitano, Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone shared his post-match impressions on DAZN, analyzing not only his team's tactical achievements but also appropriately responding to rival coach Jose Mourinho's heavy criticism directed at the refereeing.

The Argentine specialist emphasized that they seized the initiative as early as the first half, the opponent had almost no clear-cut opportunities, and after gaining a numerical advantage, they made the maximum use of it to deliver the decisive blow through Jonathan David. Addressing Mourinho's sharp objections aimed at the referees, Simeone calmly reminded that respect for the referees is a must: «Even if you are Mourinho, not everything is permitted on the pitch».

Well, how did Simeone stop Real Madrid's star-studded squad, how much did the controversial penalty situation involving Giuliano Simeone change the fate of the match, and to what extent does this victory increase the "colchoneros" title ambitions?

«Control, penalty, and a fitting response to Mourinho»: Simeone's main points on DAZN

The most important points and select quotes mentioned by the Atletico head coach:

Tactical dominance in the first half: «In the first half, we controlled the game very well, the opponent had no clear-cut scoring chances»;

Turning point of the match: «There are crucial episodes that can change the fate of the game: the situation with Giuliano and the penalty was precisely such a situation»;

Full utilization of numerical advantage: After the opposing defender was sent off, Atletico increased pressure and cemented the goal difference thanks to Jonathan David's goal;

Sharp rebuttal directed at Mourinho: «I have nothing to comment on this. These are ordinary occurrences that happen in football. Sometimes decisions go in your favor, and sometimes the other way around»;

Limit of respect for referees: «One must not lose respect for the referees. Even if you are Mourinho, you are not allowed everything».

Madrid Derby: Clash of Simeone and Mourinho's Positions

Comparison of the two head coaches' views regarding the match at the Metropolitano:

Indicators and Aspects Diego Simeone (Atletico) Jose Mourinho (Real) Final result in the match 2:1 (Victory and rise to 2nd place) 1:2 (Defeat and drop to 3rd position) Assessment of refereeing and penalty «It's a regular game situation, decisions are sometimes for you, sometimes against you» «A weak and inexperienced referee, VAR has a long history with Real» The main key to the game First-half control and converting the numerical advantage into a goal Disruption of tactics due to Huijsen's sending off Attitude towards referees «Respect must not be lost, not everything is permitted» Openly sarcastic attack on the referee committee and system

Football Expertise: Why Simeone's response puts an end to the derby controversy?

Main conclusions of European football commentators and sports experts:

Mental superiority: Diego Simeone chose not to enter into arguments regarding controversial situations, explaining the situation as a natural part of football, thereby delivering a cold-blooded blow to the nervous mood of the opposing camp;

Acknowledgment of tactical victory: Real Madrid failed to orchestrate a single clear open attack throughout 90 minutes; even Rüdiger's goal was a consequence of a desperation attack in the dying minutes;

The Giuliano and David factor: The coach correctly assessed that through the quick actions of his son Giuliano Simeone, drawing a penalty and a red card in the opponent's penalty box was the decisive moment of the match;

Situation in the La Liga standings: This victory lifted Atletico to 2nd position with 16 points, overtaking Real Madrid and becoming the main pursuer of Barcelona in the championship race.

This reaction by Diego Simeone showed that Atletico surpassed their rival not only on the pitch but also in the high-pressure media battles.

In your opinion, is Diego Simeone's statement about Mourinho — «Even if you are Mourinho, not everything is permitted» — justified, or did the Portuguese specialist have grounds to be angry at the referees? Do you think Atletico is closer to the championship this season than Real? Leave your thoughts and analyses in the comments and share the statements of La Liga's hottest derby with all football fans!