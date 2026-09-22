Planet Earth is changing its shape: Scientists reveal a shift taking place at the poles

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Planet Earth is changing its shape: Scientists reveal a shift taking place at the poles

The solid ground beneath humanity's feet is not as immutable as we once thought — the global climate crisis is now having a direct impact even on the geometric shape of our planet. A extensive study published in the prestigious international scientific journal Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth revealed that surprising shifts are occurring in Earth's solid crust and its gravitational field. Geophysicists from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece analyzed detailed GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) data from 1997 to 2015, proving that the rate of land uplift at the poles has nearly doubled.

As it turns out, due to the rapid melting of massive glaciers in Greenland and Antarctica, polar regions are being relieved of heavy loads and are "springing" upward. As a result, Earth's solid crust is no longer as compressed at the poles, instead taking on a more rounded shape. However, because the melted water flows toward the equator and increases pressure in lower latitudes, the planet's gravitational shape is doing the opposite — becoming increasingly flattened.

So, how will this subtle "evolution" in planetary geometry affect satellites and GPS systems, can melting glaciers change the planet's rotation speed, and what risks await global navigation?

"Ice-free poles, shifting pressure, and a geodetic revolution": 5 key points of the discovery

Key facts presented by geophysicists regarding the changing shape of the planet:

  • Doubled acceleration of uplift: In the late 1990s, the uplift rate of polar regions was ~0.5 mm per year, but by 2015 this figure reached ~1 mm per year;

  • The sub-glacial spring effect: As glaciers in Greenland and Antarctica melt, the Earth's crust, which had been crushed for millions of years, is relieved of weight and is recovering upward;

  • "Flattening" of the solid crust: Due to the loss of polar ice, the solid surface of the planet is becoming less compressed at the poles;

  • Gravitational reverse reaction: Trillions of tons of melted water are migrating to the equator and lower latitudes, making the shape of Earth's gravitational field even flatter;

  • A new challenge for navigation: Although these geometric shifts are invisible to the naked eye, they are extremely crucial for space geodesy, high-precision GPS/GLONASS networks, and lithosphere models.

Dynamic evolution of the Earth: Analysis of glacier melting and geometric processes

Comparison of key indicators recorded by scientists from the University of Thessaloniki:

Indicators and criteria

Late 1990s (Initial state)

2015 and current state

Land uplift at the poles

Approximately ~0.5 mm per year

Accelerated up to ~1 mm per year (2 times)

Main catalyst factor

More stable glacier layer

Rapid melting of Greenland and Antarctica

Solid lithosphere state

Polar crust compressed under pressure

Weight decreases, poles straighten upward

Equator line reaction

Balanced water volume

Accumulation of glacial water and subsidence of the equator

Gravitational shape dynamics

Standard gravitational ellipsoid

More flattened state due to mass migration

Practical significance

Traditional geodetic models

Satellite navigation must be recalibrated

Geophysics and technology expertise: Why these small millimeters matter immensely to humanity

Conclusions from international seismologists, geodesists, and space specialists:

  • The impact of climate on global geometry: Previously, climate change was measured only by temperature and sea level; this study shows that global warming is reconstructing the fundamental geodetic parameters of our planet;

  • Prevention of navigation errors: Modern satellites in space, aircraft autopilots, and military targeting systems rely on millimeter-accurate Earth models; changes in the planet's shape require regular updates to satellite maps;

  • Control of tectonic forces and earthquakes: The weight-relieved uplift of the lithospheric crust disrupts the internal pressure balance deep within the Earth, which can lead to increased fault activity in polar and adjacent regions;

  • Planetary balance and timekeeping: The migration of glacial water from the poles to the equator is akin to a figure skater extending their arms — this affects the Earth's rotation speed, causing microsecond changes in day length in the future.

This scientific conclusion in the Journal of Geophysical Research proves once again that planet Earth is not a hardened stone, but a living and dynamic mechanism.

In your opinion, what serious consequences will this change in our planet's shape and the melting of glaciers bring to the lives of future generations? Will humanity manage to preserve global navigation and climate balance? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this article about this astounding scientific discovery with all your curious friends!

Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid EarthAristotle UniversityGNSSGreenland
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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