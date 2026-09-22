Top ten: The medal race at the Asian Games in Nagoya enters a heated phase

The opening two days of the 20th Summer Asian Games, hosted by the Japanese city of Nagoya, clearly demonstrated the fierce competition on the continent's sporting map. According to the results of the second day of the tournament, where delegations from 29 countries have won at least one medal, the People's Republic of China has taken absolute leadership, leaving no chance for its opponents. Securing 12 top awards in a single day, representatives of the Middle Kingdom are conquering the overall standings with 23 gold medals. Host nation Japan (8 golds) and South Korea (5 golds) traditionally occupy the top three.

Among Central Asian teams, Kazakhstan sensationally rose to 4th place with 4 gold medals, while the national team of Uzbekistan enriched its medal tally thanks to karateka Abdulvahob Rashidov climbing to the top of the podium, securing a spot in the top ten (9th-10th places) alongside Myanmar. Our team's active tally includes a full set of medals — 1 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze.

So, will the Uzbekistan delegation be able to break into the top five once the wrestling, boxing, and judo competitions begin? Can anyone stop China's record-breaking march, and what new victories do day 3 competitions promise for our athletes?

«23 golds from China, Kazakhstan's charge, and Uzbekistan's reserve»: 5 key indicators of the 2nd day

The most important statistical highlights recorded on the second day of the Asian Games in Nagoya:

China's unmatched pressure: Athletes from the Middle Kingdom have amassed 23 golds, 10 silvers, and 5 bronzes (38 medals in total), staying more than twice ahead of their pursuers;

Uzbekistan's full set: Our delegation currently has 1 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze, with the team occupying 9th-10th places in the overall standings;

The Rashidov effect: Abdulvahob Rashidov's gold medal in karate, won by defeating the host athlete, allowed Uzbekistan to enter the top 10;

Neighborly rivalry: Kazakhstan is firmly holding the 4th position with 4 golds, Kyrgyzstan is in 20th place with 3 bronzes, and Tajikistan has 1 bronze;

29 countries on the podium: By the end of the second day, a total of 29 National Olympic Committees of Asia managed to join the ranks of medalists.

XX Summer Asian Games (Nagoya): Overall medal table after the 2nd day

Comparison of the performance of leading countries and Central Asian representatives in the rankings:

Rank Country / Delegation Gold Silver Bronze Total Medals 1 People's Republic of China 23 10 5 38 2 Japan (Host) 8 12 12 32 3 Republic of Korea 5 3 15 23 4 Kazakhstan 4 1 3 8 ... ... ... ... ... ... 9-10 Uzbekistan 1 1 1 3 9-10 Myanmar 1 1 1 3 ... ... ... ... ... ... 20 Kyrgyzstan 0 0 3 3 29 Tajikistan 0 0 1 1

Sports expertise: Why is Uzbekistan's true charge only beginning now?

Conclusions of international analysts and national sports commentators:

«Heavy artillery» has not yet entered the arena: In the opening days of the Asian Games, events mostly featured swimming, gymnastics, and certain martial arts; competitions in boxing, freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, weightlifting, and taekwondo — considered Uzbekistan's main «medal factories» — are just getting underway;

Gold reserve in boxing and wrestling: Uzbekistan is an absolute leader in Asia in boxing and wrestling; as soon as these finals begin, the number of gold medals for our delegation is guaranteed to grow at a sharp pace, lifting us to 4th-5th places;

Regional competition factor: The active performance of the Kazakhstan national team in the first few days provides additional sporting motivation for Uzbek athletes; head-to-head encounters on the wrestling mats and in the ring will determine the leader of Central Asia;

Tough schedule and recovery: Starting from the 3rd day of the competition, the number of medals will increase sharply; the role of newly recruited international physiotherapists and medical staff in the national team headquarters will make itself heard precisely during this tight phase.

The Asian Games in Nagoya are turning into another historic arena for Uzbek sports to conquer new heights, and the main awards are still ahead.

In your opinion, will the Uzbekistan delegation be able to secure a spot in the top five (Top-5) by the end of these Asian Games? How many gold medals are you expecting from our boxers and wrestlers? Leave your personal predictions and thoughts in the comments and share this analytical article about the medal race in Nagoya with all sports fans!