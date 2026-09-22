«Referees are not to blame, the team has no game plan at all»: Claude Makelele criticizes Real

Following the painful 1-2 defeat to Atletico in the Madrid derby, the wave of controversy surrounding Real Madrid reached a new peak. After dropping crucial points in the 7th round of La Liga, the "Los Blancos" camp and club media immediately latched onto the decisions of referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias. Head coach Jose Mourinho deliberately brought printed photographic evidence to the press conference — Jude Bellingham's stepped-on foot and episodes showing challenges on Federico Valverde's ankle — attempting to pin all the blame on the officiating crew.

However, Real's legendary former defensive midfielder Claude Makelele completely shattered these excuses. Speaking live on ESPN, the French star openly stated that the root of the problem lies not in fair refereeing on the pitch, but within the club itself: «You don't need to make the referees look guilty! There is no mutual understanding among the players, nor between the team and the coach. Mourinho needs to talk to them. Today the team is weak, they have no game plan, absolutely nothing! The problem is not the referee, not a single clear idea or plan is visible on the pitch».

So, does this internal division pointed out by Makelele truly signal the beginning of a crisis between Mourinho and the stars, why is Real playing below their level, and is there any hope of closing the gap with leaders Barcelona?

«The photo of excuses, the chasm between the coach and the team»: 5 main points of Makelele's speech

The most important analytical facts exposed by Claude Makelele after the Madrid derby:

Demand to stop using referees as a mask: The French legend firmly emphasized that blaming the referee for the defeat is simply turning a blind eye to the problems;

Criticism of Mourinho's "photoshoot": Although the coach brought papers capturing the Bellingham and Valverde incidents to the press, Makelele called this an attempt to hide the real problems;

Lack of mutual understanding: There is a noticeable inability of the players to connect with each other and a severed communication between the head coach and the team;

«There is no game plan at all»: Makelele brutally exposed Real's tactical inactivity on the pitch, with no clear system visible in attack and defense;

Time to raise demands: The former star urged that instead of shifting responsibility to others, maximum commitment must be demanded from every player and the coach.

Echoes of the Madrid derby: Comparison of Mourinho's position and Makelele's assessment

A comparison of the two different views and attitudes in the Real camp:

Criteria and parameters Jose Mourinho and Real officials Claude Makelele and independent experts Main factor of defeat Errors by referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias Internal misunderstanding in the team and weak play Presented evidence Photographs of Bellingham and Valverde injured Lack of a game plan and clear ideas on the pitch Coach-player relationship Everything is under control, the pressure is external Communication between the team and Mourinho is broken Attitude towards refereeing Biased mistakes by the 41-year-old referee and the committee «Blaming the referee is wrong, leave them alone» Solution and demand Equal conditions and non-interference of referees Increasing demands on players and sorting things out internally

Football and tactical expertise: Why are Makelele's words close to the truth?

Conclusions of European football commentators and sports analysts:

Mourinho's classic "distraction" method was exposed: Throughout his career, after matches where his team played poorly, Jose Mourinho always came out to the press with photos, numbers, or statements to shift attention from tactical failure to the referees; Makelele openly pointed out this trick;

Broken links on the pitch: During the derby, there was no mutual harmony between the midfield and the attacking line, and the stars tried to create chances solely through individual skill;

Psychological atmosphere in the dressing room: The legendary midfielder's call that «the coach must talk to them» implies that there is psychological tension within the team and players do not fully understand Mourinho's demands;

Danger in the La Liga race: If Real continues to blame the referees and fails to radically change its game, the 6-point chasm with leaders Barcelona could widen further, extinguishing title hopes prematurely.

This powerful and uncompromising statement by Claude Makelele forces Real to wake up from illusions and look for problems from within rather than outside.

In your opinion, who is more to blame for the defeat in the Madrid derby — Real and Mourinho who have no game plan, as Makelele said, or the head referee who made controversial decisions? Can the "Los Blancos" quickly get out of this crisis? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this hot analysis from the world of football with all Real fans and friends!