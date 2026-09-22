25-year-old streamer and blogger Nekoglay (real name Nikolay Lebedev), who once boasted millions of followers on social media and later became known for scandalous controversies, has been arrested in his homeland of Moldova on very serious criminal charges. According to official information released by the Chisinau Police Department, the blogger and his wife were detained during a search of their home on suspicion of direct involvement in illegal drug trafficking. As part of this large-scale special operation, Moldovan law enforcement agencies detained a total of 15 individuals, initiated 23 criminal cases, and issued 58 administrative reports.

During the searches, various synthetic and plant-based heavy drugs with a total value of over 450,000 lei (nearly 2.16 million rubles or tens of thousands of dollars) were confiscated as material evidence. If his guilt is fully proven in court, the 25-year-old blogger faces 7 to 15 years in prison. After being deported from Russia in 2022, Lebedev got involved in political topics, supported Ukraine, and raised money for drones; today, his life may end behind prison bars.

So, how did the internet star get involved in a transnational drug network, will the strictest penalty be applied to him, and why couldn't his millions in social media earnings save him?

«Home raid, 15 suspects, and synthetics»: 5 key points of the Nekoglay case

Facts regarding the special operation uncovered by the Chisinau police and the arrest of the blogger:

Blogger and wife in custody: Nekoglay and his spouse were detained on suspicion of drug trafficking during a sudden search at a home in Chisinau;

Large-scale criminal network: A total of 15 people were detained during the operation, with 23 criminal cases opened against them and 58 reports drawn up;

A batch worth 450,000 lei: Illegal synthetic and plant-based substances were confiscated during the searches;

Up to 15 years in prison: According to Moldovan criminal legislation, under the article on drug sales and distribution, the blogger could face 7 to 15 years behind bars;

Continuation of a scandalous past: The activities of the former streamer, who was expelled from Russia and later organized PR and charity campaigns centered around Ukraine, have completely collapsed.

The Nekoglay Chronicle: From TikTok peak to Chisinau pre-trial detention center

Sharp turns in Nikolay Lebedev's scandalous career:

Period and stages Course of events and blogger's actions Legal consequences 2021–2022 (Moscow period) Millions of subscribers on TikTok and Twitch, high income and popularity Peak of popularity November 2022 Releasing a parody video of a soldier under drone attack Detention, fine, and official deportation to Moldova 2022–2024 (Chisinau period) Political interviews, fundraising for drones in the interests of Ukraine Social and political provocations 2026 (Current status) Accused of drug trafficking along with his spouse Arrest, home searches, and confiscation Potential sentence Trial and investigation within the framework of 23 criminal cases 7 to 15 years of imprisonment

Criminalistics and media expertise: Why did Nekoglay's career end in such disaster?

Conclusions of lawyers, media experts, and criminologists:

The illusion of «easy money» and lawlessness: Young, quickly enriched bloggers generally fall under the delusional feeling that they are above the law; when income and interest on social media decline, they often get involved in illegal fields to maintain their former luxurious lifestyle;

A person under special services surveillance: Deported individuals who have made various political statements remain under the constant operational attention of law enforcement agencies; under such circumstances, any criminal misconduct was bound to be quickly exposed;

The danger level of synthetic drugs: Confiscated synthetics are currently considered one of the most dangerous factors among youth; therefore, the Moldovan court is expected to hand down maximally severe penalties to groups of this type;

A lesson for social networks: This event became an open example showing how pathetic the end can be for internet activists who gained notoriety through cheap hype and disregard for the law.

Nikolay Lebedev's scandalous blogging life has come to a complete halt right in front of the prison gates of the Chisinau court.

In your opinion, what causes bloggers with millions of followers among youth to commit such crimes — getting used to easy wealth or irresponsibility? What decision do you think the court will make regarding the 15-year sentence requested for Nekoglay? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analytical article about the scandalous crime on the networks with all your friends!