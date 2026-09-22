70-year-old woman wakes up in coffin one day after being declared dead

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70-year-old woman wakes up in coffin one day after being declared dead

In China, signs of life were observed in a refrigerated coffin one day after a 70-year-old woman was declared dead. The incident sparked widespread discussion on social media.

It turned out that the woman, who suffered from cancer and cerebral thrombosis, was declared dead and placed in a refrigerated coffin. However, on the evening of September 9, her daughter-in-law heard a faint moaning sound from inside the coffin.

The woman was immediately removed from the coffin. On September 11, her relatives saw her open her eyes and partially regain consciousness. However, the elderly woman's condition was critical, and she was unable to drink or eat on her own.

The woman, who had unexpectedly woken up, passed away again that same evening. She was buried on September 13.

After the incident spread online, some expressed doubts about its authenticity. However, the deceased's relatives, local residents, and village officials confirmed the event.

Doctors explained this situation as “apparent death” In such cases, the body's functions slow down drastically, and breathing and pulse can become extremely weak. Therefore, experts emphasized the importance of following strict medical criteria when declaring death.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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