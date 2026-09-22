Uzbekistan Futsal Team Defeated in Goal-Rich Match Against Netherlands

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Uzbekistan Futsal Team Defeated in Goal-Rich Match Against Netherlands

The training camp of the Uzbekistan national futsal team in Europe has concluded. Preparing intensively for World and Continental Championships, our futsal players played their final friendly match of the camp against one of Europe's most intense teams — the Netherlands. In a clash rich in fierce competition, high tempo, and numerous goal-scoring opportunities, the representatives of the 'Land of Tulips' won 6:3.

During the match, our representatives put up a worthy resistance and even took the lead: Abbos Elmurodov, Mashrab Odilov, and Husniddin Nishonov managed to find the back of the opponent's net. However, towards the end of the match, the Dutch, particularly Martinus who recorded a brace, secured the victory for the Europeans. With this match, our futsal players' responsible preparation stage abroad has ended.

So, what defensive weaknesses did the 6 conceded goals against the Netherlands reveal, what did the friendly matches with the European school give our team, and with what conclusions will the coaching staff enter the main official tournaments?

«9 goals, Elmurodov's goal, and the test of the final minutes»: 5 key points of the match

Important facts from the match between the Netherlands and Uzbekistan:

  • A goal-rich contest: The sides scored a total of 9 goals during the 40-minute game, demonstrating truly open and attacking futsal to the fans;

  • Authors of Uzbekistan's goals: Abbos Elmurodov in the 12th minute, Mashrab Odilov in the 19th minute, and Husniddin Nishonov in the 32nd minute scored for our compatriots;

  • Netherlands' strong pressing: For the hosts, Buokhari, Chix, and Ouadouh each scored one goal, while Martinus sealed the match with a brace in the 38th and 39th minutes;

  • Squad tested: The coaching staff tested 9 substitute futsal players along with the starting five and reviewed various combinations;

  • Camp officially concluded: Our national team is returning after successfully completing a foreign preparation that included sparring matches with leading European teams.

International friendly match protocol: Netherlands — Uzbekistan

Main statistical data and match record:

Indicators and criteria

Netherlands Futsal Team

Uzbekistan National Futsal Team

Final match score

6

3

Minute of goals scored

Buokhari (14'), Chix (18'), Ouadouh (28'), Martinus (38', 39')

A. Elmurodov (12'), M. Odilov (19'), H. Nishonov (32')

Starting five

European squad (main players)

Elmurodov, Sa’diyev, Hamroyev, Nishonov, Axmedzyanov

Substitute forces

Full rotation

Ibragimov, Solihov, Adilov, O‘rinbosarov, Samiyev, Faxriddinov, Jo‘rayev, Shonazarov, Vafoyev

Game character

Fast counter-attacks and set-pieces

Positional attack and breaking the press

Camp status

Test match on home soil

Final stage of the European training camp

Futsal expertise: What did the game against the Netherlands give our team?

Experts and futsal analysts' conclusions:

  • Adapting to Europe's high speed: Competing with teams like the Netherlands requires our players to move at maximum speed with and without the ball; this is a huge school that differs sharply from games against Asian teams;

  • Concentration problem in the final minutes: The two goals conceded in the 38th and 39th minutes showed that there are still aspects to work on regarding physical fatigue and defending against the 'power play' tactic;

  • Efficiency in attack: Scoring 3 goals and creating situations is a positive; especially goalkeeper Abbos Elmurodov opening the scoring proves that our team's style of attacking through the goalkeeper is working;

  • Bitter but useful experience before official competitions: Defeats in such sparring matches are more beneficial than victories, as they show the coaches the shortcomings and allow them to fix errors before the upcoming Asian Cup and World Cup matches.

The Uzbekistan national futsal team is returning stronger and more solid with the vast experience gained during the foreign camp.

In your opinion, should the 6:3 score against the Netherlands be explained by defensive errors or the high level of European teams? Can our players take prize-winning places in upcoming official tournaments? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this detailed analysis of our national team with all futsal fans!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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