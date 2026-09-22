12-year-old Pokémon blogger passes away after battle with cancer

·119·World
12-year-old Pokémon blogger passes away after battle with cancer

Avery Garcia, a 12-year-old from the US who built a large social media following creating Pokémon content, has passed away after a nearly eight-year battle with cancer.

On the internet Avery the Poke Kid The boy, known by his handle, passed away on Friday, September 18, at 7:00 PM. His parents, Christian Garcia and Rebecca Rosa-Valentin, announced the heartbreaking news on social media.

According to his parents, Avery had recently been moved to hospice care. At a young age, he was diagnosed with pancreatoblastoma, a rare form of pancreatic cancer, at stage four.

The family, residing in Everett, Washington, had hoped to have a few more months with their son. However, on September 18, they took him to the hospital for a routine check-up, and his condition deteriorated much faster than expected.

The family shared that they spent their final memories with Avery in one of his favorite spots at the hospital: the rooftop garden.

Avery was diagnosed with pancreatoblastoma in 2019. To save his life, he underwent complex surgery, which resulted in the removal of his pancreas, gallbladder, spleen, duodenum, half of his liver, part of his stomach, and several feet of his small intestine.

Following this, the boy required constant medical care and had previously been in hospice care twice before.

12-year-old Pokémon blogger passes away after battle with cancer

Despite this, Avery found great joy in his favorite hobby: collecting Pokémon cards and creating videos about them. Over the past year, he gained a large audience through his videos, where he opened Pokémon packs and showcased his collection.

His combined following across Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook exceeded 600,000.

Avery also used his passion to help other children. He would bring Pokémon cards to the hospital to share with other kids undergoing treatment.

In early September, Avery achieved another major dream by reaching 100,000 subscribers on YouTube.

His parents emphasized that they fought alongside their son for nearly eight years and expressed their desire to be with loved ones during this difficult time following his passing.

They also thanked Avery's social media followers, stating that they brought their son great joy and support.

The family has requested privacy during this difficult time. They noted that being Avery's parents was one of the greatest joys and honors of their lives.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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