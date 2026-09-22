Masjid al-Haram Muezzin Sheikh Ibrahim al-Madani has passed away

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Masjid al-Haram Muezzin Sheikh Ibrahim al-Madani has passed away

Masjid al-Haram muezzin Sheikh Ibrahim bin Adil al-Madani passed away on September 21 at the age of 51. His death Saudi Arabiawas also announced by the official Al-Ekhbariya television channel.

Sheikh Ibrahim al-Madani was born in 1976 in Medina into a religious family. He studied Quranic sciences. He began his career as a muezzin at the age of 15 at a local mosque in Medina. Later, he took a break from his duties due to his education and teaching career.

He resumed calling the adhan at another mosque in Medina in 2007–2008. In 2017–2018, he was officially appointed as a muezzin at Masjid al-Haram.

Sheikh Ibrahim al-Madani was one of the 24 main muezzins of Masjid al-Haram. He was particularly known for reciting the Fajr adhan and Eid takbirs, as well as relaying the imam's takbirs to the congregation.

It is reported that his final adhan at Masjid al-Haram was the first call to prayer for Fajr on September 21. He passed away a few hours after this adhan.

The exact cause of Sheikh Ibrahim al-Madani's death Saudi Arabia has not yet been disclosed by official sources.

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