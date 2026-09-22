Kylian Mbappé told to stop talking about the Ballon d'Or

·44·Sport
Kylian Mbappé told to stop talking about the Ballon d'Or

France national team and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé has faced sharp criticism due to his personal ambitions. World Cup winner and former footballer Frank Leboeuf, in an interview with GOAL, advised the star striker to stop talking openly about the Ballon d'Or. The expert believes that such statements from the player indicate that he prioritizes personal results over team interests, proving his critics right. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Kylian Mbappé has been recording high individual results in recent seasons. Last season, he scored 42 goals for Real Madrid, earning the title of La Liga's top scorer. He also achieved historic results for the French national team, becoming his country's all-time top scorer with 66 goals and setting new records in World Cup history.

Lack of team trophies

However, despite all these personal achievements, Mbappé is struggling to win team trophies. His position in the 2026 Ballon d'Or voting is expected to decline, as rivals such as Harry Kane, Rodri, Lamine Yamal, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are being recognized as the main contenders. The 27-year-old forward's public declaration that he deserves the title of the world's best player is causing widespread dissatisfaction.

Frank Leboeuf noted that Mbappé gives the impression that every action he takes on the pitch is for himself. Comparing him to Raphinha, who is performing brilliantly for Barcelona, the former player emphasized that every move by the Catalan player serves only the team's interests.

Comparison with Raphinha

According to ixbt.com and GOAL, no one can call Raphinha a stronger number nine than Kylian Mbappé, as the Brazilian is playing in this position for the first time. Mbappé, meanwhile, has been playing consistently as a center-forward for nearly a decade. Nevertheless, Raphinha stands out for scoring 14 goals this season while focusing more on team play.

At a time when Real Madrid is not playing well and struggling to win, Mbappé's talk about the Ballon d'Or is making the season even more complicated. Experts are urging the striker to stop thinking about individual awards and start focusing on winning games with the club first.

Kylian MbappéBallon d'OrReal MadridRaphinhaFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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