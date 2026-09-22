The rock where Mohamed Salah sat has become a tourist attraction (video)

·130·World
The rock where Mohamed Salah sat has become a tourist attraction (video)

A photo of Trabzonspor player Mohamed Salah taken at the Kurtdere plateau in Turkey's Trabzon province has turned an ordinary rock into a popular tourist destination. This was reported by HaberTS.

It is reported that the Egyptian footballer visited the natural sites of Trabzon during a day off granted to the team. He went to the Kurtdere plateau in the Machka district, where he sat on a rock and had his photo taken. Later, the footballer shared these photos on social media.

After the photo went viral, fans and tourists began flocking to the Kurtdere plateau to see the rock where Salah sat. Now, visitors are queuing up to take photos in that exact spot.

The rock where Mohamed Salah sat has become a tourist attraction (video)

According to locals, the previously quiet area has become quite busy following the footballer's visit. Among visitors, the spot has started to be called "Salah's Rock." A sign reading "Salah Yaylası" has even been installed in the area.

Thus, the footballer's simple photo drew tourist attention to a previously little-known rock on the Kurtdere plateau.

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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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