70-year-old woman declared dead wakes up in coffin

In China, a 70-year-old woman who died from cancer and a cerebral thrombosis woke up one day after her death while lying in a refrigerated coffin. The unexpected event caused great panic among the woman's relatives. This was reported by "The Paper".

It is reported that after the family members officially registered the woman's death, they placed her in a special refrigerated coffin. However, on the evening of September 9, the deceased's daughter-in-law heard a faint moaning sound coming from inside the coffin.

Following this, the woman was immediately removed from the coffin. Two days later, on September 11, when all the family members had gathered at the house, the pensioner partially regained consciousness and opened her eyes.

At the same time, her general condition remained critical. The woman was unable to drink water or eat on her own. By evening, her condition worsened again, and she passed away that same day. She was buried on September 13.

After this incident was made public by one of the family members, it caused widespread discussion on Chinese social media. Some internet users expressed doubts about the authenticity of the event.

However, the person who reported the incident emphasized that no one would simply invent such details related to the death of a loved one. Furthermore, the information provided by the woman's relatives was confirmed by local residents and a village official.

The village official stated that the coffin was not in deep-freeze mode, but in a light cooling mode. He noted that this might have been the reason why the woman's life was preserved.

Doctors explained the incident as a case of "apparent death." In such a situation, the body's metabolism slows down drastically. As a result, breathing and pulse can become almost imperceptible.

The patient falls into a deep coma that is easy to mistake for death. For this reason, experts emphasize the need to always follow strict and professional medical criteria when officially declaring a person dead.