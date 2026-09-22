Lamine Yamal opens up about dealing with fake rumors and media pressure

Barcelona young star Lamine Yamal has spoken openly about how he copes with false reports and the constant media attention surrounding his personal and professional life. As reported by Goal.com, the Spain international admitted that he initially struggled to handle such negativity, but over time, he has learned to ignore the outside noise. As reported by Goal.com reports .

This season, Barcelona the talented player, who has been performing brilliantly and scored 7 goals in just seven La Liga matches, is naturally in the global spotlight. As his fame grows, he is forced to deal with a constant stream of daily rumors and unnecessary controversy. However, the Catalan club's teenage prodigy is handling these challenges professionally.

Media pressure and fake news

In an interview with L'Equipe, the teenager spoke about his relationship with the press and how he has adapted over time. According to him, in the early stages of his career, the constant flow of baseless and fake information hurt him deeply, and he could not understand it.

«When I was younger, I didn't understand it because most of the controversies or rumors about me were false. I was always being watched like that! I would ask myself: 'I didn't do that, why are they saying this?'» recalls Lamine Yamal about the past.

Commercial interest and a mature approach

Over time, the player realized that his name naturally generates huge commercial interest. He understood that some media representatives simply fabricate stories to capitalize on his massive global popularity.

Therefore, he now views such situations from a completely different perspective. Yamal emphasizes that the most important thing is for his mother to be calm and know that these reports are false. If his loved ones know the truth, the nonsense of others does not worry him at all.