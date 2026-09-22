Italy U-20 Women's National Team Captain Shares Thoughts Ahead of Semifinal Against Spain

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Italy U-20 Women's National Team Captain Shares Thoughts Ahead of Semifinal Against Spain

The decisive stages of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup are underway. In an exclusive interview with La Repubblica, Azzurra Gallo, captain of the Italian youth team set to face Spain in the semifinals, discussed the team's morale, achievements, and current issues in women's football. According to her, reaching this stage is an extraordinary reality for the team. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Azzurra Gallo emphasized that she deeply feels the responsibility of captaincy both on and off the pitch. In her view, leadership is not limited to technical performance but also requires human connection with teammates. She also noted that the mutual trust and unity among the players have made the team stronger.

Team unity and the tournament atmosphere

Highlighting the cohesive internal environment of the Italian team, the captain recalled how the girls spend their free time. She mentioned that playing table tennis, card games like Burraco, and eating together create a unique energy within the squad. In such moments, time seems to stand still, and the team feels like a family.

During the interview, challenges in women's football and future perspectives were also discussed. Gallo expressed her wish to see a woman lead the Football Federation one day. She noted that despite the rapid development of women's football, much work remains to be done to bridge the pay gap with male counterparts.

New FIFA rules and the match against Spain

At the same time, the new FIFA regulations were viewed positively. The requirement for every women's national team to have a female head coach or assistant allows players to express themselves more freely. She emphasized that the relationship with head coach Matteucci and assistant coach Lisi is excellent.

Touching on the strength of tomorrow's opponent, Spain, the Italian captain stated they are not afraid. While acknowledging their strength, the Italian girls are ready to put up a worthy fight. Dancing to reggaeton and Spanish music in the locker room, the team is preparing in high spirits as they march toward the championship title.

ItalySpainU-20FootballWorld Cup
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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