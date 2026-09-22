Lionel Messi to conclude his career with the Argentina national team

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi is preparing for his final match in the national jersey. The Inter Miami forward has confirmed he will wear a special kit for his farewell match against Benin, which is expected to mark the end of his historic international career. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the 39-year-old footballer officially announced his retirement from international duty following his brilliant performance in his sixth World Cup. Specially invited by head coach Lionel Scaloni, the forward will represent Argentina for the last time in a match against Benin at the Monumental stadium on October 6.

A historic farewell match and a special kit

This friendly match is planned as a unique tribute event dedicated to the legendary player's immense contributions to the international stage. Millions of fans around the world, including those in Uzbekistan, are eagerly awaiting this emotional evening.

On Tuesday, Lionel Messi unveiled a special kit dedicated to this significant date on his social media page. The video posted on Instagram shows the team's specially prepared kit for the upcoming match, which he shared with the caption «The Last Dance… A jersey for a lifetime» .

A massive legacy spanning two decades

During his career with the national team, which lasted over twenty years, Lionel Messi made 207 appearances for Argentina. He is currently the most-capped player in the team's history and holds all major records with 125 goals and 68 assists.

His collection of international trophies also constitutes true football history. It includes the 2008 Olympic gold medal, the 2021 and 2024 Copa América titles, and the 2022 Finalissima trophy.

However, the player's international legacy was further solidified by the victory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. As the main protagonist of the tournament, Lionel Messi's farewell match is expected to be the conclusion of one of the brightest chapters in sports history.