People who read books in Singapore will be paid money

·37·World
People who read books in Singapore will be paid money

A new program has been launched in Singapore to encourage the population to read books regularly. The initiative, named ReadSG, was launched by the National Library Board (NLB) of Singapore on September 6, 2026. Within the program, citizens can read books for at least 15 minutes a day and collect virtual coins for it. This was reported by The Times.

In the ReadSG Challenge program, participants record their reading time on the government's CrowdTask SG platform. For every 15 minutes of reading, 20 virtual coins are awarded. A participant who collects 1,000 coins can exchange them for 1 Singapore dollar.

The organizers noted that the main goal of the initiative is to distract people from short and fast digital content and build the habit of regular and focused reading. According to NLB head Melissa Tam, 15 minutes of reading a day was chosen as a simple starting goal to build the habit.

ReadSG is a five-year national campaign that replaced the previous National Reading Movement program. The organizers aim to develop deeper and more regular reading skills among the population at a time when short videos and fast content on social networks are becoming increasingly popular.

According to a study conducted by the NLB in 2024, 28 percent of the adult population in Singapore read books weekly. The updated ReadSG program aims to turn reading into a daily habit.

ReadSGNLBCrowdTask SGNational Library Board of Singapore
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Read a book for 15 minutes every day and make money: Unusual initiative launched in SingaporeRead a book for 15 minutes every day and make money: Unusual initiative launched in Singapore17 September 15:27People who read books will be paid: a reward for 15 minutesPeople who read books will be paid: a reward for 15 minutes19 September 18:23A book borrowed 150 years ago in Australia has returned to the libraryA book borrowed 150 years ago in Australia has returned to the library2 August 12:55Strict penalties introduced for students bullying in SingaporeStrict penalties introduced for students bullying in Singapore6 May 23:28Huge treasure consisting of over 24 thousand silver coins discovered in SwedenHuge treasure consisting of over 24 thousand silver coins discovered in SwedenToday 15:33Sadio Mane is investing 20 million dollars in his native villageSadio Mane is investing 20 million dollars in his native villageToday 15:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son