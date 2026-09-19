People who read books will be paid: a reward for 15 minutes

·78·World
People who read books will be paid: a reward for 15 minutes

In Singapore, a unique incentive system is being launched to encourage the population to read more books. According to it, people who read books will not only gain knowledge, but will also collect virtual coins.

Under the new initiative, virtual coins are awarded for every 15 minutes spent reading a book. Later, there will be an opportunity to exchange the accumulated coins for real money.

100 virtual coins — 1 Singapore dollar

According to the system, a user can exchange 100 accumulated virtual coins for 1 Singapore dollar.

Thus, reading books turns from a simple leisure activity into a financially rewarding pursuit. The initiative is expected not only to spark public interest in reading, but also to influence the digital device usage habits of both youth and adults.

Goal — bringing people back from phones to books

One of the main ideas of the project is to distract people from endlessly consuming content on social media and focus their attention on books.

It is emphasized that "doomscrolling", which has become widespread in recent years — the habit of incessantly scrolling down content on social media — quietly steals people's time.

The new system promotes book reading as an alternative to this habit.

If the initiative yields the expected results, reading books will not only enrich a person's knowledge and worldview, but may also become a habit that brings at least a small financial benefit.

SingaporeReading booksVirtual coinsDoomscrolling
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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