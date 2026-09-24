School security guard in Tashkent allegedly harasses 6th-grade student

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School security guard in Tashkent allegedly harasses 6th-grade student

According to court documents, a security guard at one of the schools in Tashkent's Shaykhontohur district allegedly sexually harassed a 6th-grade student. This was reported by Kun.uz.

Accordingly, 23-year-old Sh.J. worked as a contractual security guard at the school. On September 15, at around 15:30, he approached a 12-year-old schoolgirl, grabbed her by the waist, and kissed her on the lips. These actions were classified as sexual harassment.

The investigative agency qualified Sh.J.'s actions under Article 41-1, Part 1 of the Administrative Responsibility Code — sexual harassment — and sent the case to court.

However, the Shaykhontohur District Court for Criminal Cases reviewed the case materials and found that the incident had not been fully investigated. In particular, it was not clarified whether the actions committed against the minor girl contained elements of a crime provided for in Article 129 of the Criminal Code.

The court ruled that during the reinvestigation, the circumstances of the case must be comprehensively examined, it must be determined whether there are elements of a crime in Sh.J.'s actions, and, if appropriate, a legal assessment of his actions must be given.

For this reason, the materials related to the administrative case were sent to the Shaykhontohur District Prosecutor's Office in accordance with Article 278 of the Administrative Responsibility Code.

There is currently no information in the court document stating that Sh.J. was found guilty under Article 129 of the Criminal Code. This issue is to be clarified during the reinvestigation.

Shaykhontohur districtsexual harassmentArticle 129 of the Criminal CodeKun.uz
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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