A reverse vending machine that allows recycling bottles for money has appeared in Tashkent

The first reverse vending machine (fendomatom) has been introduced in Tashkent, allowing citizens to drop off plastic, glass, and aluminum containers and receive money in return. The device serves to promote separate waste collection and recycling.

According to reports, plastic, glass, and aluminum bottles can be deposited into the machine. It is stated that a reward of 150 sums will be given for each container.

The accumulated funds are transferred to the user's account. There is also an option to donate the money to charity.

It was reported that the presentation of the device took place on September 23 at 7A Bunyodkor Street, Chilanzar district, in front of the building of the National Committee for Ecology. Such devices serve to increase public interest in segregated waste collection and help separate recyclable materials from ordinary garbage.