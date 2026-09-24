Achraf Hakimi to stand trial on rape charges

The French Court of Cassation rejected the final appeal filed by Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco national team defender Achraf Hakimi against being sent to trial on rape charges. Thus, the footballer's case will be heard by the criminal court of the Hauts-de-Seine department.

On September 23, 2026, the Court of Cassation concluded that there were insufficient grounds to accept Hakimi's appeal. This court does not determine Hakimi's guilt or innocence on the merits of the case, but rather reviews the legality and procedural aspects of the lower courts' decisions.

The case relates to an incident that occurred on February 25, 2023. A young woman who went to Hakimi's house in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, accused the footballer of rape. Hakimi has denied all charges since the beginning of the investigation.

On February 24, 2026, the judge investigating the case concluded that there were sufficient grounds to send Hakimi to trial. The footballer appealed this decision, but on June 19, the Versailles Court of Appeal upheld the lower court's ruling. Following this, Hakimi appealed to the Court of Cassation, the highest judicial instance in France.

According to the victim's lawyer, Bertrand Péret, the Court of Cassation decided that there were no serious grounds to accept Hakimi's appeal. Rachel-Florent Pardo, another lawyer for the victim, stated that after three and a half years of ongoing legal proceedings, her client will continue to fight for justice to prevail.

Meanwhile, Hakimi's lawyer, Fanny Colin, emphasized that the footballer firmly denies the charges and that the Court of Cassation did not examine the merits of the case. According to her, the defense's arguments will be presented during the trial.

The exact date of the trial has not been set yet. Hakimi's guilt or innocence will be determined at the trial.

For reference, Achraf Hakimi has been playing for Paris Saint-Germain since 2021.